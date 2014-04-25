Anthony Amado Talks About HeartBleed

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Internet users still aren’t safe from Heartbleed, the Internet security attack that became public knowledge a few weeks ago. Many companies are just finally securing products. “I have changed all my passwords and now people are telling me I need to change them again, that’s crazy”, says Anthony Amado.



Web security is something a lot of people take for granted. Sending private information across the Internet such as credit card and social security numbers is second nature now. “I don’t even think about it anymore. I just type the info in and send it off” says the business savvy Internet user Anthony Amado.



A new Internet security flaw named “Heartbleed” is potentially compromising secure data for hundreds of thousands of users. Researchers in Finland found the bug recently and think it may have been active for the past two years. “Heartbleed” would allow for hackers to mimic popular websites such as Google and Facebook, stealing users accounts and personal information.



Major sites like Google, Facebook, Yahoo and more have already made upgrades to systems to block out the flaw.



Researchers say “Individuals should update their passwords across the various Web pages they use, but only once they have confirmed a site has already taken the proper measures to address Heartbleed. If they don't and that site is still at risk, the new password could also be compromised. Many sites will also likely send e-mails instructing customers to update passwords if necessary.”



“The Internet is incredibly helpful and beneficial, but also scary” says Anthony Amado.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.



http://anthonyamado.net/anthony-amado-talks-about-heartbleed/