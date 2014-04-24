Anthony Amado Talks About the Upcoming World Cup

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Still 50 days away, this year’s World Cup Soccer tournament is sure to be an event not to miss. “It only happens ever four years! If I could be there in person I totally would” says avid soccer fan Anthony Amado. The World Cup this year will be in Brazil.



Brazil hasn’t hosted the World Cup since 1954. This year is sure to be a spectacle. While “football” didn’t get its start in Brazil, Brazilians are known for a love and skill of the sport. Brazil remodeled or built new stadiums for a total of 5 new playing arenas. “An entire month of watching soccer! It’s so hard to get anything else done, but a guy has to work!” says Anthony Amado.



With the price of international travel a bit more than most can afford, many like Anthony Amado from New Jersey, will be watching the World Cup from the comfort of home. But like the Super Bowl, many will gather with friends and fans alike to cheer on the team of choice!



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and de mand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.



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