Anthony Canecchia and San Tan Brewing Host Oktoberfest in Chandler

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Anthony Canecchia and his team at San Tan Brewing Company are bringing Oktoberfest to Chandler, AZ again this year in the 6th Annual Oktoberfest. The event took place on Oct. 5th at 4pm with several beers and great food available for those who attend. Hundreds of people attended the event, and it was a great success. This is a German tradition that started in Munich, Germany and is still going on to this day. Ending on the first weekend of October, Oktoberfest is a tradition that brings the community and lovers of beer together for festivities and fun. The event being put on by San Tan Brewing Company is in keeping with this spirit of community and festivities for all.



The Tradition of Oktoberfest Beer

Brewers from around the world like to create Oktoberfest style beers. These tend to be heavier in flavor and include different spices. The beer is created to welcome the fall and mark the end of summer. It is a tradition that has been going on for centuries and is beloved not only by the Germans, but in just about every part of the world. It is not surprising that a local brewer like San Tan Brewing Company would want to put on an event like Oktoberfest. It is a celebration of everything the brewer stands for. It brings together those who love great beer, great food and celebrate life.



Anthony Canecchia brings his passion to the fore with great beers and food perfect for the celebration. Not only can you enjoy everything that San Tan Brewing Company has to offer with their regular menu, but you can enjoy traditional German sausages as well. There is even a bratwurst eating contest sponsored by Van Hanson.



More than Just Beer

Of course, not every member of the family can enjoy drinking the fine craft beers from San Tan Brewing Company. It is the reason why Anthony Canecchia has made sure that the 6th Annual Oktoberfest included fun and festivities for the entire family. There was live entertainment from local acts leading up to the appearance of the Expendables on the stage. In addition, there were plenty of people dressed up in traditional German lederhosen and dirndls to show their support of the festival and the traditions that surround it. This Oktoberfest was definitely one of the best in Chandler’s history.



The authentic representation of a German Oktoberfest in Munich at Anthony Canecchia’s 6th Annual San Tan Brewing was quite impressive. The mayor has already tapped the ceremonial cask for the event and the beer is flowing. While this event was only for one day, rather than for over two weeks like the one in Munich, it was still the closest thing you’ll find to the real thing this side of the pond.



Contact Info

Crawford and O'Brien

480-269-7055

http://crawfordandobrien.com