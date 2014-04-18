Anthony Horbal Seegrid CEO Shares Excitement in Upcoming Edison Awards

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Seegrid is improving distribution centers. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs), are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. The GT10 Tow Tractor earned Seegrid a nomination to the 2014 Edison Awards in the Applied Technology, Industrial Productivity category. Anthony Horbal, Chief Executive Officer of Seegrid, described how the company is breaking ground in distribution while decreasing costs and employee injuries.



Horbal explained, “Rejecting the idea that plants and distribution centers must be shut down for months to prepare for material handling innovations and technology, only Seegrid can bring in a flexible AGV and have it running on the same day. That singular innovation is imperative to the material handling innovation breakthrough for which Seegrid is known and capturing best-practice processes. Seegrid’s ‘Try Before You Buy’ innovation also ensures that this material handling AGV is the right solution before a purchase decision is made; no other AGV provider offers this innovative no-risk guarantee.”



Seegrid recently announced entrance into the European market. Seegrid had a very successful 2013 in North America with sales increasing by nearly 400%. Seegrid has expanded market share and scope of vision-guided AGVs to Europe and soon throughout the Middle East. Yale Materials Handling announced at MODEX 2014 in Atlanta that Guided by Seegrid technology will be available on their product line this year.



2014 Edison Award winners will be announced April 29-30 in San Francisco, CA. The elegant, black-tie-preferred evening inside San Francisco’s iconic Julia Morgan Ballroom is focused on recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators. The highlight of the program is the announcement of the 2014 Edison Award new product and service innovation winners.



To read the entire interview, go to: http://www.edisonawards.com/news/seegrid-is-improving-distribution-centers/.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500