Anthony Landscapes Now Offers Full Outdoor Kitchen Installations

Buckingham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- A grill is a great accessory for summer. However, home chefs can take their barbeques to the next level with an outdoor kitchen installation. Anthony Landscapes is proud to announce that they're now providing outdoor kitchen installations alongside their natural stone patios in Bucks County this spring.



What does an outdoor kitchen include? When homeowners choose Anthony Landscapes to handle their outdoor kitchen installation and planning, they can customize which appliances and instruments they need. From fryers to sinks and even ovens, Anthony Landscapes can install almost any type of addition an outdoor cooking enthusiast could want in his or her space. Their team also specializes in artistic installations, which allows homeowners to create their ideal space without hardscaping that looks out-of-place with the rest of the home.



Very few companies can provide the wide range of installations and services that Anthony Landscapes offers. Homeowners who are thinking about installing a pool or jacuzzi on their property can receive a retaining wall, pool, and patio installation in Bucks County from a single team when they choose Anthony Landscapes. A one-stop-shop for everything a homeowner could need to complete their property, there's little question why Anthony Landscapes has been trusted by homeowners across Pennsylvania for over 30 years.



Now is the ideal time for homeowners to prepare for a spring home improvement project with a little help from the team at Anthony Landscapes. Anyone interested in learning more about their outdoor kitchen, pool and patio installations should give their team a call today at 215-876-3111 to claim their free estimate.



About Anthony Landscapes

Anthony Landscapes, based in Buckingham, PA, is a garden center and landscape design company that has been transforming Pennsylvania and New Jersey homes for over 30 years. Their comprehensive practice covers all aspects of outdoor living space design and installation, including pools, patios, flower beds and walkways.



For more information, visit https://www.anthonylandscapes.com/.