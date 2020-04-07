Anthony Landscapes Provides in-Ground Swimming Pool Design and Construction

Buckingham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Though it might still feel a bit like winter outdoors, spring is quickly making its way to Pennsylvania. Homeowners across the state are preparing for the warmer temperatures and grass revitalization that comes with the spring season—and homeowners in the Bucks County area are calling on Anthony Landscapes to help them with their swimming pool design and installations.



The in-ground pool contractors in Bucks County, PA don't just focus on providing pool installations—their team also focuses on improving the homeowner's property design, placing water and hardscaping elements to complement the overall feel of the space. From providing complete planning and installation to crafting the perfect walkways and retaining walls to complete the look of the property, Anthony Landscapes is a homeowner's one-stop-shop for both landscaping and hardscaping.



In addition to pool installation and hardscaping, Anthony Landscapes provides a wider range of additional maintenance and landscaping services. In particular, Anthony Landscapes is now scheduling more appointments for spring lawn maintenance, including trimming, edging, mowing, irrigation inspection, and more. Anthony Landscapes also provides ongoing maintenance and inspection services to help homeowners keep their properties weed-free, green, and growing throughout the spring and summer seasons.



Now is the ideal time for homeowners to begin thinking about elements they'd like to add to their property this spring—and to schedule their Bucks County, PA swimming pool installation from Anthony Landscapes. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Anthony Landscapes by calling 215-876-3111 or by paying their team a visit online at https://www.anthonylandscapesanddesign.com/.



About Anthony Landscapes

Anthony Landscapes, based in Buckingham, PA, is a garden center and landscape design company that has been transforming Pennsylvania and New Jersey homes for over 30 years. Their comprehensive practice covers all aspects of outdoor living space design and installation, including pools, patios, flower beds and walkways.



For more information, visit https://www.anthonylandscapes.com/.