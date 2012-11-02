Anthony Morrison Announces a Complete Hair Care Line to Meet Different Hair Requirements

Darien, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Hair health is something that is not taken lightly by many people. As a person’s crowning glory, the hair defines the confidence and boost the self esteem of a person. This is the reason why many people spend a fortune just to get the kind of hair that they are looking for. From a silky smooth hair to a carefully-styled hair that is smooth and sleek, all these are sought-after by women who want to look and feel good at the same time. This requirement of women is the motivation that sustains Anthony Morrison. Winner of ‘Shear Genius’, Anthony Morrison recently launches a complete hair care line that manages to address the different requirements of women when it comes to hair care.



Even before Anthony Morrison shot to fame through Bravo’s ‘Shear Genius’, he already showed promise when it comes to hair care. At a young age, he already showed great enthusiasm and love for hair styling. In fact this was the course that he pursued while growing up in West End, London. He attended the London College of Fashion and was a student as well at the esteemed Vidal Sassoon Academy. These kinds of trainings and the exposure that he got sustained and motivated Morrison to hone is craft.



But it was his stint with Bravo TV’s ‘Shear Genius’ that truly help boost the stock of Morrison. In a battle among expert amateur hair stylists, Morrison showed why he is ready for the big time. The finale for the show allowed the hair stylists to play around with cut, creativity and color all important ingredients in the field of hair styling. The win helped Morrison grow his confidence and finally come up with comprehensive solution to hair styling that will include hair products. The complete line of products is now available in his website and aimed at helping women take control of their hair. The flagship product is ‘The Keratin Smoothing Collection’. This is ideal for daily use and highly recommended for untreated hair and for women looking for smoother, shiny and frizz-free hair. The site also offers ‘Keratin Smoothing Treatment Kits’ that can be used by anyone who wants to enjoy the best hair results for the next 90 days.



It doesn’t mean though that Anthony Morrison has said goodbye to hair styling, his first love. His appearance at the reality TV show only boosted his profile and his business, Londoner Salon & Day Spa. The client base is growing on top of his regular clients who depended on his services for hair styling. Celebrities like Kathy Griffin, Laila Ali and Julia Ormond are just some of the regular clients.



Anthony Morrison is simply a cut above the rest in a highly competitive hair styling industry. To know more about his hair styling services, check out his site at http://www.anthonymorrisonhaircare.com/about-anthony-morrison and discover why he is one of industry’s best.



