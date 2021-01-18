New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- By 2027, the global anthrax vaccines market is forecast to hit USD 927.61 million. The demand is fueled by the rising prevalence worldwide of infectious diseases such as anthrax. In addition, in the forecast period, the cost-effectiveness of immunizations, new funding opportunities from government, research foundations, donors and developments in research and manufacturing technologies are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, consumer growth is driven by the emergence of large target populations in emerging markets.



The demand is being influenced by a growing urge to consume undercooked meat. It is also expected that an increase in the industrial production of polluted materials such as hides and hair wool, among others, would help the future growth of the industry.



Nevertheless, factors that may impede the market growth in the coming years are lack of knowledge, cost-prohibitive vaccination in underdeveloped countries, shortage of availability, affordability and strict regulatory standards.



The Asia Pacific and Latin America markets are expected to see substantial growth in the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, developing countries such as China and India are likely to drive market demand in the coming years due to economic development, improved health care infrastructure, increased numbers of insurance payers, private health care sector growth, and rising awareness of healthy well-being in these countries.



Further key findings from the report suggest



· With about 60% of the global anthrax vaccines market share in 2019, cell-free PA vaccines held the highest market share and are projected to witness a growth rate of 7.6% in the forecast duration. The British AVP consists of lower PA levels and higher concentrations of additional Bacillus anthracis antigens compared to AVA, including edoema factor (EF), lethal factor (LF) and specific surface proteins of the bacillus. In the British AVP anthrax vaccines, these enhanced components may provide a slight improvement in protection against anthrax.



· Anthrax vaccines are mainly used to provide livestock with vaccinations. The application of these animal-use vaccines dominated the industry with a revenue share of over 90% in 2019 and is expected to rise further in the coming years at a CAGR of 7.3%.



· In 2019, the North American anthrax vaccines market had the largest market share and is estimated to deliver a 7.1% CAGR over the projected period.



· Key participants include Emergent Bio-Solutions, Merck & Co. Inc., Zoetis Inc., PharmaAthene Inc., Porton Biopharma Inc., Biogenesis Bago Inc., Intervac, Colorado Serum, Merial, and Vecol, among others.



· In July 2018, in the event of the widespread release of Bacillus anthracis spores, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to approve guidelines for the use of Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed (AVA) in post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).



For the purpose of this report, the global anthrax vaccines market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Cell-Free PA Vaccines



o Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed (AVA)



o Anthrax Vaccine Precipitated (AVP)



· Live Cells



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Human Use



· Animal Use



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Hospitals



· Clinics



· Vaccination Centers



· Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· North America



· Europe



· Asia Pacific



· Latin America



· Middle East & Africa



