New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- The Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market was valued at USD 18.29 Billion in 2019 and is forecast to exceed USD 28.90 Billion in terms of remuneration at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.



Technological advancements, increased emphasis on always looking youthful, deteriorating skin condition due to unhealthy diets, excessive nicotine or alcohol consumption are the key factors boosting the adoption of anti-ageing cosmetics products. Globally, women use anti-aging products much more than their counterparts. However, a steady rise has also been witnessed in the sales of men's anti-aging products off late.



Several brands like Olay, Neutrogena, and L'Oréal are witnessing major growth in the U.S. Countries, such as India, Mexico, and Canada, are opting for organic skincare products due to the benefits of the natural ingredients present in it. Counties in the APAC are more inclined towards ayurvedic anti-aging products because of properties like deep healing, anti-aging properties, youthful radiance, and protection against inflammatory substances & chemicals. Estimates suggest that the global spending on anti-aging products will exceed USD 300 billion by 2020, which, in turn, will favor anti-aging cosmetics industry growth over the analysis period.



However, the side effects of anti-aging beauty products, such as skin irritation, photosensitivity, and chances of severe sunburns due to the presence of hydroxy acids and carcinogen, may negatively impact product adoption rate. Moreover, strict FDA regulations regarding the selling of anti-aging cosmetics claiming results may act a negative factor for the anti-aging cosmetics market growth.



Key finding from the report suggests



· Based on product type, the anti-wrinkle segment accounts for 50.8% of the anti-aging cosmetics market share and is estimated to garner major gains over the forecast period.



· In the regional landscape, North America is dominating the anti-aging cosmetics market and is forecast to register a CAGR of 6%, followed by Europe and APAC. The United States accounts for nearly 46.6% of the total anti-aging cosmetics market share. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of using anti-aging cosmetics in the region is boosting industry growth.



· Europe is expected to account for 26.9% of the revenue share through the analysis period. France and the U.K. are the largest manufacturers of anti-aging cosmetics worldwide. In recent years, a substantial rise in production of anti- aging products has also been witnessed in Asian countries like China and Japan.



· Key players in the global anti-ageing cosmetics market are Olay, Garnier, Loreal, Unilever, La Prairie, Amara Organics, Clinique, Kate Somerville, Vintner's daughter, Perri cone MD, and Emma Hardie, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global anti-aging market on the basis of application, treatment, product type, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



· Skin Care



· Hair Care



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



· Anti-Wrinkle Products



· Anti-Stretch Mark Products



· Nourishment Products



· Anti-Pigmentation and Acne Products



· Hair Care Products



· Sun Care Products



· Herbal Products



Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



· Cream



· Oil



· Oral



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



· North America



· Europe



· Asia Pacific



· Latin America



· Middle East & Africa



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing disposable income across the globe

3.2. Rising ultraviolet radiation exposure

3.3. Global burden of pollution



Chapter 4. Global Anti-aging cosmetics Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Anti-aging cosmetics Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Regulatory framework

4.3. Anti-aging cosmetics Market Impact Analysis

4.3.1. Market driver analysis

4.3.1.1. High prevalence of skin & hair deterioration across the world

4.3.1.2. Launch of new cosmetics

4.3.2. Market restraint analysis

4.3.2.1. Lack of awareness

4.3.2.2. Availability of generics

4.4. Key opportunities prioritized

4.5. Anti-aging cosmetics Pricing Analysis

4.6. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.7. Anti-aging cosmetics PESTEL Analysis



