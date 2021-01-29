Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- According to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-aging devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer among women.



It has been projected that about 16.0 percent of the world's population will be over 65 years of age by 2050, which is predicted to rise five-fold since 1950. Anti-aging devices are effective for reducing fine lines, wrinkles and black spots, as well as shielding the skin from sunlight, enhancing the texture of the skin and boosting collagen. Older women are a big focus of the anti-aging industry, and the demand from older women is rising at a fast pace in countries like Japan. The global market size for anti-aging devices was estimated at USD 7.49 billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 14.22 billion at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2027.



Key participants include Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Limited, Lumenis Limited, Neutrogena, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and Sciton Inc., among others.



Market Drivers



High demand due to its growing application in skin rejuvenation & tightening, hair removal, body contouring, and cellulite reduction is observed by the anti-aging devices industry. Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of skin cancer among women, the increasing demand for cellulite reduction, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments. One of the significant factors driving the growth of the market is the increase in the geriatric population.



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stand-Alone Devices

Direct-To-Consumer Devices



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radiofrequency Devices

Laser Devices

Combination Technologies

Pulsed Light Devices

Exfoliation Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Light Therapy

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Skin Tightening

Body Contouring

Cellulite Reduction



Regional Outlook



The well-established healthcare system, an increase in average life expectancy, and the emergence of leading industry players in the region are contributing to North America's market dominance.



In 2019, Europe held the second largest market share of anti-aging devices due to the increasing geriatric population, increased self-consciousness in older people, and increased parity of purchasing power.



In the Asia Pacific region, the demand for anti-aging devices is projected to rise at the fastest pace during the forecast period, due to the presence of a broad customer base and an increase in the level of disposable income.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Anti-Aging Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Anti-Aging Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of skin cancer among women



4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Growing demand for cellulite reduction



4.2.2.4. Growing demand for minimally invasive treatments



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive devices



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Anti-Aging Devices Market By Device Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Device Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Stand-Alone Devices



5.1.2. Direct-To-Consumer Devices



Chapter 6. Anti-Aging Devices Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Radiofrequency Devices



6.1.2. Laser Devices



6.1.3. Combination Technologies



6.1.4. Pulsed Light Devices



6.1.5. Exfoliation Devices



6.1.6. Ultrasound Devices



6.1.7. Light Therapy



6.1.8. Others



Chapter 7. Anti-Aging Devices Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Skin Rejuvenation



7.1.2. Hair Removal



7.1.3. Skin Tightening



7.1.4. Body Contouring



7.1.5. Cellulite Reduction



Continue…!



