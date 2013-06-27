Anti-Aging Elements Found in Colloidal Copper Supplements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The human body needs a proper intake of certain vitamin and mineral to function properly and stay healthy. A deficiency of a certain vitamin or mineral can cause the body to weaken and age before its time. No one likes to look older than they are; people spend thousands of dollars yearly on cream, lotion, potions, surgeries and injection just to maintain a healthy and youthful appearance. The methods of attaining younger looking skin maybe help but they do not treat the root of the cause which will prove to be more beneficial in the long run. Recent research has shown that copper which is a powerful nutrient has been an effective component in fighting signs of aging and its deficiency can be a contributing factor in getting grey hair, wrinkled skin, including crow's feet, varicose veins, and saggy skin and in short premature aging, not only this but copper is needed for the body and the metabolism to work properly, copper deficiency can lead to weakness and diseases. Copper is necessary for the absorption of iron in the body and if the dietary supplement also has the necessary copper nutrients, then the body will not see a marginal reduction in the formation of hemoglobin resulting in anemia with copper deficiency.



Copper works by increasing the generation of hemoglobin, formation of red blood cells, increasing the bone density as well as in the creation of skin protein called ‘elastin’ along with vitamin C and Zinc. Elastin helps maintain the structure of the skin in the body.



People who like to lead a healthy lifestyle and would like to keep their skin and body healthy and young can use a Copper minerals supplement to maintain an optimal copper levels. The Copper mineral supplement is a powerful nutrient, especially when it comes in atomic size particles. The atomic size particles of copper are true trace mineral nutrients that the body can rapidly apply to the living cells to reinforce and sustain the metabolism. It is important to note that it has been reported that by using Copper Acetate, users are unlikely to require any cosmetic surgery to appear youthful or to repair their damaged skin. However, Copper Acetate contains chemicals, you can have pure Copper Trace Minerals in distilled water and achieve the same effects.



Added benefits of taking copper mineral supplement is that it increases the enzyme activity in the body, improves hair color and may also sustain the health of the nervous system. Copper has been used as a remedy for grey hair, burns, arthritis, parasites and viral and bacterial infections. Companies such as gold2live.com provides colloidal silver and Copper Mineral Supplement that are designed to be easily absorbed by the body this is because GoldenGevity is the only company that provide atoms size particles of Copper which the body can assimilate more easily than traditional methods of taking copper.



