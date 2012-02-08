Anti-Aging Institute in San Francisco, CA Offering Groundbreaking TA-65 Age Management Supplement

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- As men and women enter their 30s and 40s, they typically begin to notice changes in their body and appearance that are not always desirable. From a lower level of energy to an increase in the noticeability of body fat, it can be hard to deal with these changes causing most people to seek some form of help or treatment.



But, from creams and injections to plastic surgery and exercise programs, it is can difficult to find the right balance and the best-suited solution for each individual person.



Now offering the groundbreaking telomerase activation supplement TA-65, Harvey S. Bartnof, MD features customized anti-aging programs for both men and women. Dr. Bartnof is the Founder and Medical Director of the California Longevity and Vitality Medical Institute® in San Francisco, CA. The anti-aging doctor in San Francisco specializes in Age Management Medicine, including TA-65, Integrative Medicine, and Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy.



Studies in recent years have proven the key to preserving a person’s youth can be found in their telomeres, stretches of DNA at the ends of each chromosome. As a person ages, their telomeres shorten causing the ends of their chromosomes to become “frayed.” The shortened telomeres can lead to various conditions associated with old age, including heart disease and cancer, as well as an overall lack of vibrancy.



The anti-aging Institute in San Francisco is now offering TA-65 to help combat the effects of aging on a cellular level. TA-65 has to been shown to lengthen short telomeres, potentially slowing the aging process. According to published medical research, patients taking the supplement have exhibited youthful improvements in their immune systems and lengthening of their short telomeres. Individual patients have noted improvements in energy, skin appearance and more.



For anyone searching for “anti aging San Francisco,” Dr. Bartnof says it is important to have a complete Age Management program in place.



“As humans age into their thirties, forties and beyond, the processes of the body tend to slow down,” states Bartnof. “Energy levels may be reduced, mood and mental abilities can also suffer and libido may decline. With the proper Age Management Program, the debilitating effects of age can be slowed and sometimes reversed. Anti-aging requires not just one or two supplements or hormones but a comprehensive program proven to minimize many effects of aging. We customize an anti-aging program to meet the needs of each individual patient.”



In addition to prescribing the TA-65 supplement for those who would benefit, Dr. Bartnof provides Age Management Medicine in San Francisco that represents a complete, individualized medical program to manage the aging process for people from age 35 years to 75 years.



For more information about obtaining a prescription for the TA-65 supplement or about the other Age Management services offered by Dr. Bartnof, visit http://www.DrBartnof.com



About Harvey S. Bartnof, MD

Harvey S. Bartnof, MD is Founder and Medical Director at California Longevity and Vitality Medical Institute® in San Francisco, California. He completed his undergraduate BA in Biology with High Honors from University of California at San Diego, Revelle College. Dr. Bartnof is a graduate of University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine where he received Honors in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Cardiology, Clinical Pharmacology, and Otolaryngology. His post-graduate training in Internal Medicine was at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California. He also served on the Clinical Faculty at U.C. San Francisco School of Medicine for 8 years. In addition, Dr. Bartnof is Visiting Professor of Medicine at Liaoning Medical College and Shenyang Medical College in the People’s Republic of China. He is a Diplomat of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and Certified in Age Management Medicine by Cenegenics Medical Institute. Dr. Bartnof has hosted an Internet Radioshow called, “Age Management Medicine in the 21st Century” on http://www.VoiceAmerica.com. He has been a Speaker at the Smart Life Forum in Palo Alto, CA and on the Anti-Aging Panel at the New Living Expo in San Francisco annually for several years. In addition, he has presented many lectures about Age Management Medicine and Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy to physicians and medical students in China at the 1st and 2nd International Chinese Conferences on Anti-Aging Medicine; the U.S. Age Management Medicine Group; and the California Society of Addiction Medicine. Dr. Bartnof’s Letter-to-the-Editor about Andropause in men was published in the San Francisco Chronicle in 2009. He is the recipient of the “Best of San Francisco” award, Physicians and Surgeons Category, from 2008-2011. He is currently a member of the Endocrine Society and the Bio-Identical Hormone Society. Dr. Bartnof practices full-time Age Management Medicine, including Preventive and Personalized Medicine and Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy.