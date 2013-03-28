Anti-Aging Website Aging Arsenal Launches New Discussion Forum for People to Share Tips and Ideas

Jacksonville Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Aging Arsenal, a website that is devoted to providing people with a huge range of in-depth information that pertains to the topic of anti-aging, has just launched its brand new anti-aging forums.



The new forum allows visitors to the site to help each other age gracefully by sharing their tips, thoughts and experiences. The forum features a variety of categories, including skin care discussions, user product reviews, diet and exercises, supplements that may help with life extension, and cosmetic procedures. Anybody who wishes to learn more about topics like skin rejuvenation and which products may help stop aging can register for free with the user-friendly site and then post their questions and experiences right in the forum.



In addition to the new forum, Aging Arsenal features a wide variety of educational and helpful articles that cover a wide range of topics related to anti-aging. One of the sections of the site that is very popular with readers features dozens of posts about anti-aging products and advancements in longevity.



For example, a recent post offers readers helpful reviews of Oil of Olay Regenerist products, which use a concentrated mix of peptides, vitamin B3 complex and the company’s highly-touted moisture formula. The review of Regenerist Daily Regenerating Serum is very positive.



“It only takes a small amount to moisturize around your mouth and eyes,” the review noted, adding that the product successfully reduces wrinkles and significantly improves dry skin.



“It actually changes the texture of your skin and enables it to retain moisture better which is especially important in the around-the-lip area where skin wants to shrink. This product is definitely recommended for anyone trying to prevent wrinkles.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the topic of anti-aging is welcome to visit the easy-to-navigate Aging Arsenal website at any time; there, they can browse through the many articles and posts. Category tabs like “Supplements,” “Anti-Aging Products” and “Skin Care” make it easy for people to find information on the specific topics they are interested in. Clicking on the “Anti-Aging Forums” tab will bring readers directly to the new forum, where they may read through the various posts.



About Aging Arsenal

Aging Arsenal covers an array of topics ranging from rejuvenating skin care tips and life extending supplements to new dieting plans and radical cosmetic procedures. Beauty and health technologies are in the midst of a DIY biological revolution that has already begun producing exciting new advancements and breakthroughs in longevity. The website’s goal is to bring people together to help them figure out the best ways to defy aging. For more information, please visit http://anti.agingarsenal.com/forums