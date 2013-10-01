Celergen USA, Inc. Announces New Era in Anti Aging

Easton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Celergen USA, Inc., today announced that Celergen Swiss cell therapy is ushering in a new era in human cell rejuvenation. Researched and developed by Swiss, French, and German scientists, Celergen cell treatment represents a departure from more conventional treatments of the aging process, such as invasive surgery, cosmetic enhancements, and drugs, many of which are associated with harmful side effects.



“Celergen is non-injectable, non-prescription, and non-pharmaceutical,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Instead, this is a powerful, multifaceted, and natural cellular therapy treatment system that aims to intercept and prevent the effects of aging.”



Celergen’s benefits derive from breakthrough developments in marine live cell therapy that counteract premature aging, help prevent age-related degenerative diseases, and strengthen the immune system. Based on a Swiss cold-process DNA extraction technology, essential marine proteins are delivered in capsule form into the bloodstream and the brain to promote improved cell activity.



In addition to marine cell proteins, Celergen anti aging supplements include Peptide E collagen, which enhances skin elasticity, and Hydro MN peptide, a compound that plays a role in the rejuvenation of cartilage. Patients have reported healthier looking skin and a reduction of chronic joint pain. Doctors have reported that Celergen has had beneficial effects on the vascular system, such as preventing the typical spike in blood sugar after meals, a factor in such conditions as Type II diabetes.



Celergen’s advanced cell therapy has received incredible responses from doctors. “Having seen first-hand proof of what Celergen can do, in both myself and my patients, I now know that something remarkable is definitely going on. I think Celergen marks the beginning of a new era in how we approach rejuvenating the human body,” said Dr. Bruce Lowell of Great Neck, NY. “The possibilities are endless and exciting.”



Dr. David I. Minkoff of Clearwater, Florida was initially skeptical. “We do a heart rate variability test in our of?ce that re?ects the health of the nervous system. Before I started taking Celergen, my test showed a stressed nervous system. Now, after just four months, it is balanced and vital.”



Dr. Kenneth Orbeck of Greenville, South Carolina observed similar improvements among his own patients, including many who sought relief from adrenal fatigue and thyroid disorders, as well as hormonal imbalances. Many of Dr. Orbeck’s patients are middle-aged men who had once been physically active. “They come in complaining about knee pain or joint swelling,” said Orbeck. “After a short regimen of Celergen, the pain often disappears altogether and the af?icted area shows improved range of motion and strength.”



Orbeck noted that Celergen is consistent with his philosophy that the human body is fully capable of healing itself if given the proper tools. “By that I do not mean prescribing endless pharmaceuticals that merely mask the problem,” said Orbeck. “What is special about Celergen is that it is not a pharmaceutical and yet it truly works on a cellular level to promote regeneration and can slow, if not reverse, the aging process. It provides the bricks and mortar for the cells to regenerate.”



About Celergen, USA Inc.

Celergen USA, Inc. is the official North American office of Celergen, the only Swiss marine cell therapy supplement in the world. The natural components of Celergen are formulated to activate the growth of existing tissues and the repair and regeneration of older or poorly functioning cells. To learn about others who have benefited from Swiss cell therapy, or to find out more about Celergen USA, Inc., please call 800-267-3960, or visit http://www.celergenus.com/.