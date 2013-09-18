Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- While many people in San Francisco are searching for the secrets to reaching their healthy weight goals and improve their overall health, discovering the keys for anti aging would also be a welcome benefit. A new study by researchers with the University of California in San Francisco found that making positive lifestyle changes, like eating nutrient dense foods, could lead to a more healthy weight as well as helping with anti aging. But, although most San Francisco dieters would like to lose weight and stop the aging process, sticking with a weight loss program in order to see results can be challenging. Diet Doc created their weight loss programs to provide their clients with an easy, fast way to lose weight without struggling through cravings, fatigue or weakness. And, through their unique programs, Diet Doc has helped thousands of patients lose weight fast and begin leading healthier, happier lives.



Many studies have considered the positive health benefits that weight loss programs can provide for those choosing to lose weight, but this new study focused instead on the aesthetic benefits of weight loss programs and looked at how positive lifestyle changes can help with anti aging. Concluding their study, researchers found that achieving a healthy weight and making other positive changes may actually reverse the aging process. Diet Doc provides their clients with a comfortable transition to their healthy weight through a combination of nutrition counseling, recipes for low fat meals and all natural fat burning supplements. Now, in addition to successful weight loss, patients choosing to lose weight with Diet Doc’s weight loss programs may also be following anti aging techniques that could help them to look younger in addition to feeling younger.



Each potential Diet Doc patient will first complete a confidential online health questionnaire and schedule a consultation with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians. Because Diet Doc understands that many clients would prefer to avoid potentially embarrassing face-to-face appointments at a doctor’s office, consultations are offered over the phone or the internet, in the privacy of the patient’s own home. During this initial consultation, the patient and physician will discuss the patient’s healthy weight goals and the physician will recommend and prescribe all natural supplements to help them quickly achieve these goals while also providing the patient with anti aging benefits. To save patients time and money, any supplements prescribed for the patient can be easily ordered during their consultation and will be shipped directly to the patient’s front door.



Diet Doc’s weight loss programs also include unlimited support from certified nutritionists who are trained in the most effective methods for rapidly reaching healthy weight goals. In addition to creating a meal and snack plan that targets excess fat, these nutritionists will also include anti aging foods that help to reverse the aging process. Through this unique diet plan, patients who choose to lose weight with Diet Doc’s weight loss programs will begin seeing fat melt away and notice a younger, healthier appearance.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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