Stan Goldberg to Illustrate Educational, Philanthropic Comic Book

Nancy Silberkleit of Rise Above Social Issues is proud to announce that American comic book artist Stan Goldberg will be illustrating the inaugural issue of the forthcoming series of educational, not-for-profit comics that they are publishing. The comic book addresses bullying in the school system, and is written by John A. Wilcox, the seasoned comic book author.



Goldberg has already begun illustrating the comic, which will be completed in May 2012. It follows the experiences of 11-year-old Erica Walters, a sweet yet shy student who is bullied by some of the popular girls at school. Erica must rise above the bullying and overcome her tormentors.



“I could not be more honored that Stan has agreed to work with us on this important project,” says Nancy Silberkleit. “He is one of the most respected comic illustrators, and watching him bring these characters to life has been truly wonderful.”



Silberkleit has initiated this project to help provide confidence and hope for bullied children as well as perspective on how to deal with the hurt that comes from being a victim of bullying. Nancy Silberkleit says, “Never let anyone define who they want you to be. You know who you are, be proactive in life.” The educational comic series will be available to schools, private educators and parents beginning in May. Forthcoming issues in this series will cover a variety of topics pertaining to childhood health and wellness issues including literacy, childhood obesity, sexuality and bullying.



To learn more about this project and to interview those involved, please contact Kathy Horn of Roadrunner Talent at (718) 913-4858 or roadrunnertalent@aol.com.