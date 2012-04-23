Anti-Cancer Drugs Market in APAC 2011-2015 - Latest Reports

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Anti-cancer Drugs Market in APAC 2011-2015' to its offering.



The Anti-cancer Drugs market in the APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the number of cancer patients. The Anti-cancer Drugs market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the trend of an increasing number of awareness campaigns. However, the presence of alternative cancer treatments such as radiation therapy and surgery could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Anti-cancer Drugs Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it discusses the Anti-cancer Drugs market in the APAC landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Roche Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Novartis International AG, and AstellasPharma Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



