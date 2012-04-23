Anti-Cancer Drugs Market in Japan 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Anti-cancer Drugs Market in Japan 2011-2015' to its offering.



The Anti-cancer Drugs market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the number of cancer patients in the country. The Anti-cancer Drugs market in Japan has also been witnessing the trend of using a combination of cancer therapies for treatment. However, stringent government regulations in Japan could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Anti-cancer Drugs Market in Japan 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Japan; it discusses the Anti-cancer drugs market in the Japan landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Roche Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis International AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., and AstellasPharma Inc.



