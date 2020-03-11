Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Insights and Global Briefing on Rising Trends 2020 - 2027

seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Anti-counterfeit packaging is for preventing brand imitation. It offers brand protection and allows customers to distinguish between original and their counterfeit. Product imitations of clothing, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer products are of poorer quality and do not meet stipulated safety standards. These imitations are sold in violation of law and cost the company vital revenue and affect brand image. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), counterfeiting costs the global economy US$ 250 Bn per year. Moreover, around 10% of pharmaceuticals across the globe are counterfeit, according to the WHO. Counterfeiting can take place anywhere across the supply chain and is difficult to regulate.



The major drivers for market include consequences of using counterfeit product. Ingestion of counterfeit drugs may lead to serious health issues or death. Moreover, anti-counterfeit packaging are guarantors of product quality, which drives the product sales. However, factors such as significant cost incurred in adopting security measures and lack of awareness among consumers about product authenticity are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.



Request to Get the PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/584



Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Taxonomy



On the Basis of Technology

- Coding & Printing Technology

- RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

- Hologram

- Security Labels

- Packaging Designs

- Others



On the basis of End user

- Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

- Food and Beverages

- Industrial

- Automotive

- Clothing & Apparel

- Consumer Goods

- Others



The market is segmented into four segments, based on the type of usage feature. Track and Trace features allows determination of location of products. Overt features are visible to the naked eye and are tactile. Covert features are only visible to trained personnel using specialized tools and forensic features, and can only be observed in laboratory settings. Tamper Evidence packaging is designed to reveal any interference with product.



Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverages are the largest end-user industries of the market. Increasing tampering and adulteration of food and medicines, have led companies to increase security measures, which is expected to drive the anti-counterfeit packaging market over the forecast period.



Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Outlook



- Europe and North America are the largest markets for anti-counterfeit packaging. This is attributed to stringent regulations about counterfeit sales and manufacture in these regions. Particularly, the rise in counterfeit online products has plagued these regions. Third party sellers on online platforms can easily evade detection and source products from other countries. This makes counterfeiting measures vital in these regions as they are the largest consumer markets in the world.



- Asia Pacific is the largest market for counterfeit pharmaceuticals. For instance, in September 2016, the World Customs Organization (WCO) seized 113 million counterfeit tablets bound for Africa out of which 97% were manufactured in India and China. As the awareness among manufacturers and consumers are rising about counterfeiting, the market is expected to witness fastest growth in the region during the forecast period.



- In Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are among the largest producers of generic drugs. Copying of branded drugs is a major issue, with lenient regulations regarding brand protection. This trend is expected to reverse and the region is slated to boost the growth as countries introduce new counterfeit legislation.



- In Middle East, GCC countries have strict border regulations, which has ensured minimal counterfeit product penetration. Moreover, strict commercial legislation in countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE has driven the market.



- Africa is a major victim of counterfeit drugs. Poverty stricken countries in this region are reliant on medical aid from other regions. Lack of awareness has resulted in a booming counterfeit market. With increasing economic growth in the region and rising literacy rate, the anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to grow in this region.



Key Developments:



- In July 2019, Amazon expanded their transparency anti-counterfeit codes to India, Europe, and Canada. Amazon first launched transparency anti-counterfeit codes in the U.S. to counter counterfeit e-commerce products



- In June 2017, TruTag Technologies, a leading authentication and technology solution provider, developed microtags or "TruTags," dust-sized particles which can be fused into labels/packaging or into the devices and drugs. The microtags are made from high-purity silica, which can carry a large amount of digital information and can then be used for product authentication, identification, traceability, and others.



- In April 2016, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (ADNAS) entered into a partnership with Nissha Printing Company and KishuGiken Kogyo Co. Ltd. (KGK) to develop their SigNature DNA markers. These markers were developed to fight counterfeit products by using it in packaging materials and on pharmaceutical tablets.



- In December 2015, Nutritional Brands, a U.S.-based company started using holographic, tamper-evident films across their product portfolio, in order to counter counterfeit products.



- In July 2015, Constantia Flexibles launched a new tamper-evident opening system called Constantia TEOS for packages enclosing medical devices. This system was developed for syringes housing TNF Blockers (tumor necrosis factor inhibitors).



Request For Discount On This Report:https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/584



The major players operating in the anti-counterfeit packaging market include SICPA Holding SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., SAVI Technology, Inc., Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.