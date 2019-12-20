Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Key Companies Are Studied in a Latest Report and Forecast to 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Reduction of barriers has surely offered opportunities for the flow of counterfeit products. Counterfeit goods pose a serious threat to a number of industries, particularly healthcare and pharmaceutical. Secure packaging has become the need of the hour in order to avoid counterfeiting of sensitive and vulnerable products. This is when anti-counterfeit packaging comes into play and helps in preventing crimes that put consumers' health in danger and cause economic damage. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging helps in preventing the duplication of original materials. Manufacturers are anticipated to launch innovative Anti-Counterfiet Packaging technologies for effective identification and anti-counterfeiting of the products.



Manufacturers to Acquire High Security Solution Providers in Future



Avery Dennison, Impinj Inc., CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, DuPont, Zebra Technologies Corporation, SICPA Holding SA, AlpVision S.A., Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Savi Technology, Inc. , and Authentix, Inc. are some of the key players functioning in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market.



For instance, one of the key companies, Authentix, one of the key companies, has recently announced the acquisition of Security Print Solutions Limited, which is another high security print solutions provider. This acquisition will expand the company's portfolio of security technologies and increase the scope of offerings for its brand protection clients.



Growing Concerns over Brand Protection among Manufacturers to Stimulate Market Growth



Growing concerns over brand protection and human health and safety are increasing the need for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging. Increasing initiatives by the end-use industries to fight against counterfeiting is one of the significant reasons behind the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market growth. Moreover, introduction of regulations on Anti-Counterfeiting, is necessitating the adoption of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging among the end-use industries.



Market Segmentation



By Technology



? Authentication packaging



o Ink And Dyes



o Holograms



o Watermarks



o Taggants



o Others



? Track & trace packaging technology



? Barcode Technology



? RFID Technology



By Application



? Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare



? Food & Beverage



? Clothing & Apparel



? Electronic Products



? Consumer Goods



Use of authentication packaging is expected to increase as it helps to verify the authenticity of the original product and differentiate it from the fake products. Holograms are likely to emerge as an effective weapon to stop counterfeiters and fraudsters in the coming years. Application of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging is anticipated to witness a surge in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry owing to growing usage of illegal and dangerous substances in counterfeit drugs. The food and beverage industry is also likely to adopt Anti-Counterfeit Packaging in the years to come owing to increased need to prevent the imitation and ensure safety of the food products.



Demand for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging is expected to witness a rise in North America, the key reasons being, stringent government regulations on product safety and focus on brand protection. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market on account of growing consumer awareness regarding counterfeiting. Surge in the number of manufacturing activities in the emerging economies is eventually driving the demand for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging in this region.



