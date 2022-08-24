Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Worth $211.3 Billion by 2026 : Asia Pacific Is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing Region

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2022 -- The report "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market (Mass Encoding, RFID, Tamper Evidence, Hologram, Forensic Markers), End-use Industry ( Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Luxury goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is projected to grow from USD 117.2 billion in 2021 to USD 211.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by factors such as strong growth in the demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical & healthcare sectors. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare industry and rise in counterfeit products in the market are the major drivers of the anti-counterfeit packaging market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129



Impact of Covid-19 on global anti-counterfeit packaging market

With the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the supply chain of packaging companies was significantly affected, leading to shortage in supply of raw materials such as plastics and labelling papers. Also, a slight reduction in demand for FMCG products was observed in first quarter of 2020 as people feared contraction of Covid by touching the packaging products. However, the packaging companies and authentication technology providers focused on development of solutions to effectively communicate the benefits of anti-counterfeit packaging in tackling the impact of Covid-19 and ensuring the safety and quality of their packaging materials while keeping a track on health and well being of the employees.



In terms of value, pharmaceutical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period (2021–2026). The industry is expected to witness high growth on account of increasing concerns regarding the dilution of brand identity by the leading manufacturers across the globe. In addition, rising technological innovation for the production of highly secure packaging for use in pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive growth over the forecast period



Mass Encoding is estimated to be the largest segment in the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2020.

Mass encoding, by technology, accounted for the most significant demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in 2020, in terms of volume. This dominant market position is attributed to the boost in demand for the type of anti-counterfeit packaging solutions across the end-use industries. Encoded products, with the support of software solutions, permits product tracking through the various nodes in the logistics and supply chain management operations. Barcode, digital mass serialization, and digital mass encryption are the various options used for mass encoding the market for thermal paper-based labels, which has also experienced a rise in its demand.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the anti-counterfeit packaging market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, with emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the anti-counterfeit packaging market. China is projected to account for the largest market share and dominate the Asia-Pacific anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2021. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare and food & beverage industries are likely to drive the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions in China. In addition to this, the country's large consumer base, overall positive economic environment, and increase in manufacturing activities will drive demand in the packaging industry.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=129



The major players include Avery Dennison (US), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M Company (US), DuPont (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), AlpVision S.A (Switzerland), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (US), Savi Technology, Inc. (US), and Authentix, Inc. (US). Companies have adopted strategies such as new product launches, expansions & investments, and acquisitions to cope with the increasing demand in the emerging markets.



Avery Dennison Corporation (US) held the leading position in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2020. The company has maintained its leadership position through its strong distribution network cross Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and emerging markets. Avery Dennison Corporation is among the leading manufacturers of packaging products for many of the end-use industries it serves. It has adopted new product launches as its key strategy to capture the market. In October 2021, Avery Dennison announced addition of a topcoat for label films in order to expand its Fasson Roll pressure-sensitive labels' durability and printability. This initiative is expected to significantly expand the shelf appeal and communication efficiency of the Fasson-brand paper and film label materials.



CCL Industries Inc. (Canada) is a global provider of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for a better, safer, and healthier lifestyle. The company innovates and offers anti-counterfeit packaging solutions for various applications. CCL Industries adopted acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In March 2020, CCL Industries Inc. acquired Flexpol Sp. Z.o.o. (Flexpol), which currently trades as Innovia Poland. This acquisition is expected to enhance the existing capabilities of the company to serve the label industry in the European region. It helped CCL Industries to expand its geographical reach, for seizing new projects, strengthen its product & service portfolio, and cater to the untapped markets.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=129