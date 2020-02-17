Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report, by Usage Feature (Covert Features, Overt Features, Forensic Markers, Tamper Evidence, and Track & Trace Technologies (Serialization and Identification System)), by Technology (RFID (Active Tags, Passive Tags, and Semi-active Tags), Security Inks & Coatings, Security Printing & Graphics, Hologram, Mass Encoding (Barcode Application, Digital Mass Serialization, Digital Mass Encryption), and Others (Electromagnetic, Surveillance Technologies)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2027



Definition of Market/Industry:

Anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging is an approach of inhibiting false presentation of pharmaceutical drugs in terms of label and its identity. Anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging helps in maintaining the identity of the original product throughout the supply chain process. Anti-counterfeit packaging assures that the packaging code applied by original manufacturer is not changed and the pharmaceutical product is not counterfeiting.



Statistics:

The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market was pegged at 2450.4 million units in terms of volume in 2018, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period (2019-2027).



Drivers:

Growth of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging can be attributed to rising need for safe pharmaceutical drug packaging, owing to rising number of counterfeit products, which can affect both the reputation of pharma companies as well as the health of the patients. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 1 in 10 medical products in developing countries is falsified or substandard. The personal and public health tolls are huge, as is the economic burden up to US$ 200 billion annually.



Increasing implementation of policy and regulations for anti-counterfeiting packaging to avoid the tampering or the counterfeiting of packaged original and branded drugs are expected to foster the market growth of anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging. For instance, on March 21, 2016, FDA issued over 1,300 letters to medical practices in the U.S. that purchased unapproved prescription drugs and/or injectable devices from TC Medical, an unlicensed supplier that distributed counterfeit Botox found in the U.S.



Statistics:

North America dominated the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market in 2018, accounting for 33.8% share in terms of volume, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively.

Figure 1. Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Share, By Region, 2018



Market Restraints

Implementation of anti-counterfeiting technology is expensive, owing to which the small manufacturers ignore the safety of the drug. This is expected to hamper the market growth of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging.



Rising number of instances, where patients do not consult doctor before buying medicines is directly promoting counterfeit drugs. According to the American Society for Microbiology, 5% of adults from a cohort of 400 people reported using antibiotics without a prescription during the previous 12 months. This is likely to adversely impact the market growth.



Market Opportunities

Growing demand for high-value life-saving drugs is expected to promote the counterfeit market, which in turn opens the opportunity for anti-counterfeit techniques for life-saving drugs. Therefore, the rising demand for life-saving drugs is expected to fuel the market growth of anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging. It is estimated that 342 people die every day in North America due to poor life-saving medication adherence.



Asia Pacific region is expected to show lucrative growth opportunities for the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market due to the booming pharmaceutical industry and less government policies, which allows the drug stores to sell pharmaceuticals without registration. According to the Pharmaceutical Security Institute, Asia accounts for the largest share of counterfeit drugs in the world. Furthermore, China and India are the biggest drug manufacturers, so counterfeit drugs could potentially cause problems for this populous region.



Market Trends/Key Takeaways

The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period, owing to increase in implementation of electronic track and trace system over the supply chain. The pharmaceuticals are being tracked from the supply of the drug from manufacturer to end-user, which verifies the authenticity of the drug at every stage of the supply chain.



Growing implementation of covert & overt features that offer authenticated packaging by using advanced technology such as visual representation and other sophisticated devices which is difficult to copy without a particular detection device. This technology offers a high level of safety and security to the product such as security at tear tape and design tape. Therefore, the growing adoption of such covert & overt technology is expected to offer new growth opportunities to the market.



Statistics:

For any segment information:

On the basis of technology, mass encoding technology held the largest market share and pegged at 774.5 million units in 2018.



Company Profiles:

Key players operating in the market include 3M Track and Trace Solutions, Avery Dennison Corporation, Alien Technology, Authentix, Inc., CFC International, Inc., Digimarc Corporation, Impinj, Inc., Sicpa Holding, ATL Security Label Systems, and Applied DNA Sciences



Few Recent Developments

1. 3M Track and Trace Solutions

- In November 2016, 3M Track and Trace Solutions introduced Scotch Clean Removal Strapping Tape 8899HP at PACK EXPO. Properly securing appliance parts and electronic components are a critical parts of the packaging process.

2. Avery Dennison Corporation

- In September 2016, Avery Dennison Corporation announced plans to strengthen its pressure-sensitive label (including release liners) manufacturing footprint in Europe with an investment of US$ 65 Mn in Luxembourg

- In August 2016, Avery Dennison Corporation acquired the European business of Mactac from Platinum Equity, a California-based private equity firm

3. Alien Technology

- In April 2016, the company introduced next-generation Higgs RFID IC and tags with unique memory architecture



