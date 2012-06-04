Anti-Diabetic Pharmaceuticals Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Anti-diabetic pharmaceuticals market in India is one of the most lucrative diabetes markets in the world. Since India is the second largest diabetic pool in the world after China, the Indian diabetes market is characterized by a huge demand for anti-diabetic drugs. It is a highly fragmented market with a large number of foreign and domestic players. The huge increase in the number of diabetes cases, introduction of newer and better drugs, increasing aging population and introduction of diabetes insurance policies is helping the market to grow. The Indian Government, on its part, has introduced some diabetes control programmes. The market is expected to exhibit steady growth over the next few years.



The report begins with the introduction section which offers a brief classification of the different types of diabetes. It then gives a classification of the diabetes market, and then provides a brief description of different classes of anti-diabetic pharmaceuticals. The market overview section provides an insight into the global market and then moves on to the Indian market, highlighting the market size and growth. It also provides a global diabetes map.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry including increasing diabetes cases, introduction of newer and better drugs, increasing aging population and increase in health insurance policies. The key challenges include price regulation in the insulin market, competition from use of complementary and alternative medicines and maintainence of a healthy lifestyle to avoid diabetes.



The government initiatives section gives a brief description of the different diabetes programmes undertaken by the Government.



A brief overview of the drug regulations and patents is presented in the next section. It focuses the different stages of clinical trial that a drug must pass through. Drug regulations in India and drugs approved for marketing have been provided. The section also provides a list of important patent approvals for anti-diabetic drugs.



The competition section gives overview of pharmaceutical companies in India operating in the anti diabetic pharmaceutical and insulin segments along with segmentation of players in respect to production of oral drugs and insulin. Thereafter, the report highlights the features of the major players operating in the market in detail. It includes elaborate profile of the major players in the market along with their financial analysis. Porters Five Forces Analysis has been incorporated for a brief but effective understanding of the market scenario.



The strategic recommendations section focuses on some effective strategic decisions which can be taken up by companies to increase their market shares.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78714/anti-diabetic-pharmaceuticals-market-in-india-2012.html