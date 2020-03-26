Anti-Drone Market 2020-2026: Key Players Dominated Like Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Saab AB, Dedrone Inc., Raytheon Co.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- The Global Anti-Drone Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2027). ANTI-DRONE market analysis report analyses the changing trends in the industry. The industry development trends and marketing channels are also analyzed. In this market document, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. The report offers a detailed analysis of Semiconductors and Electronics industry with growth & significant CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027 by top manufacturer's analysis, region, types, and market segment by applications. The market research study of this report is conducted to understand the current landscape of the global market in 2020. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Anti-Drone market are Avnon group, DRONESHIELD, Citadel Defense, TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd., Dedrone, OPENWORKS, Guard From Above BV, ApolloShield, Convexum, D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd., SRC, Inc., DeTect, Inc., MyDefence Communication, UAV Coach, QinetiQ, CerbAir, Counter Drone Solutions, Advanced Protection Systems., Department 13 and SENSOFUSION amongst others.



Global anti-drone market is to register a healthy CAGR of 29.56% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Anti-Drone is a radar surveillance system that enables the detection, identification and monitoring of drones. It is a scalable system that offers peak security for fields and equipment of varying dimensions, shapes and features. It includes distinct types of machinery, based on the implementation, plus client needs and requirements, such as personal homes, prisons, business premises, public buildings, manufacturing installations, airports, boundary safety, critical infrastructure, army installations, etc.



Global Anti-Drone Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers: Anti-Drone Market



- Increasing occurrences of security vulnerabilities by unidentified drones is driving the growth of the market



- Increased terrorism and illicit activity across the world is propelling the growth of the market



- High requirement for anti-drone technologies for defence systems is boosting the growth of the market



- Increasing government expenses on the development of aerospace and defence infrastructure in the developing economies is contributing to the growth of the market



Market Restraints: Anti-Drone Market



- High expenses for creating anti-drone devices are hampering the growth of the market.



- Public security concerns is hindering the growth of the market



- Extended and strict public authorizations for the anti-drone system is restricting the growth of the market



Global Anti-Drone Market Segmentation:



By Application



- Detection



- Detection and Disruption



By Technology



- Laser System



- Kinetic System



- Electronic System



By Vertical



- Military & Defence



- Commercial



- Public Venues



- Critical Infrastructure



- Households



- Homeland Security



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Anti-Drone market



Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Anti-Drone , Applications of Anti-Drone , Market Segment by Regions;



Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;



Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Anti-Drone , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;



Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);



Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Anti-Drone Segment Market Analysis (by Type);



Chapter 7 and 8, The Anti-Drone Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Anti-Drone



Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type Invasive Anti-Drone, Non-Invasive Anti-Drone, Market Trend by Application;



Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;



Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global Anti-Drone ;



Chapter 12, Anti-Drone Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;



Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Anti-Drone sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.



Key Developments in the Market



- In August 2019, Israeli defense tech companies created technologies that can grab hold of opponent drones to thwart assaults and collect data about them, providing carriers with full command of drones, enabling them to fly securely for assessment. The created model can identify aggressive drones in the scope of up to 3.5 kilometers (2.17 miles) and concurrently regulate around 200 drones.



- In June 2019, DroneShield Ltd. and Collins Aerospace Systems entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together on possibilities both worldwide and with the Australian Army. This cooperation benefits clients who are not legally capable of deploying drone counter-measures, as well as allowing them to address the source of drone-related problems.



Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:



To comprehend Global Anti-Drone market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Anti-Drone market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico



Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.



Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.



South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.



Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.



