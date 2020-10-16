Anti-Drone Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future : Raytheon, Dedrone, Saab

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Global Anti-Drone Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Thales Group (United States), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin Corp. (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Co. (United States), Dedrone (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Security and Counterintelligence Group LCC (Switzerland), Drone Shield Ltd. (Australia) and Liteye Systems, Inc. (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC (United States), BSS Holland BV (Netherlands) and Prime Consulting & Technologies (Denmark).



Anti-drone technology is used to keep the air space secure from inadvertent and uncalled incidences of air intrusion amid. Governments across the globe have outlined stringent regulations owing to increasing number of commercial drone operations. For instance, The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) estimates that by 2022, there will be 2.9 million drones flying in the United States. Hence, with an aim to protect people from potentially concealed explosives and other hazardous incidents the United States government is now mandating all civilian drones to add external IDs. Further, increasing demand from emerging economies owing to rise in the terrorism and illicit activities expected to drive the demand for anti-drone technology. According to AMA, the Global Anti-Drone market is expected to see growth rate of 25.29%



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand of Anti-Drones from Defense Sector amid Incidence of Drone Intrusion

- Rise in Cases of Security Breaches by Unidentified Drones



Market Trend

- Development in the UAV Mitigation Technologies

- Emphasizing On Development Larger Payload Capacities for UAV



Restraints

- Safety and Privacy Concerns Regarding Anti-Drone Technology



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand of Anti-Drone Technology from Emerging Economies

- Growing Dispute among Rival Countries



Challenges

- Development of Economical Anti-Drones for Commercial Use



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Anti-Drone market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Anti-Drone market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Anti-Drone market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Anti-Drone Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Anti-Drone Market

The report highlights Anti-Drone market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Anti-Drone, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Anti-Drone Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Anti-Drone Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Anti-Drone Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Anti-Drone Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Anti-Drone Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Detection System, Detection and Disruption), Application (Detection (Radar, Sensors, Others), Detection & Disruption), Industry Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Technology (Laser, Kinetic, Electronics))

5.1 Global Anti-Drone Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Anti-Drone Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Anti-Drone Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Anti-Drone Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Anti-Drone Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Anti-Drone Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



