Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global market landscape of Anti-Drone is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.



Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology and updating them into the futuristic ones, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The laser-based DEW anti-drone system is expected to create higher enforcement into the market as many countries are deliberately developing or investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system for using against drones.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/301



Competitive Landscape:



Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.



Key players in the market The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.



Segmental Analysis



The global Anti-Drone market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Anti-Drone sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Drone Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser Systems

Electronic Systems

Kinetic Systems

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security



End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Commercial



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Detection

Detection & Disruption



Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW



Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 meters



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-drone-market



Regional Segmentation;



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Radical Features of the Anti-Drone Market Report:



The report encompasses Anti-Drone market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Anti-Drone industry



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Anti-Drone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Anti-Drone Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on homeland security



4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries



4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to detect or damage the UAVs and drones



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Anti-Drone Market By Type of Weapons Systems Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Laser Systems



5.1.1.1. Fiber Laser



5.1.1.2. Free Electron Laser



5.1.1.3. Solid-state Laser



5.1.1.4. Chemical Laser



5.1.2. Electronic Systems



5.1.3. Kinetic Systems



5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Anti-Drone Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Defense



6.1.2. Homeland Security



Chapter 7. Anti-Drone Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)To Be Continued…!



Quick Buy—Anti-Drone Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/301



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs