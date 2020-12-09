Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The Global Anti-Drone or Counter-UAV Market is projected to garner a valuation of USD 4.60 billion by 2027, as per the latest assessment by Emergen Research. Major factors propelling the growth of the industry are the escalating adoption of anti-drone systems by defense agencies as well as intelligence bureaus, the increasing prevalence of modern weaponry, surging adoption of DEW for potential combats, increased emphasis on UAVs, and drones and missile destroyers, among others.



Additionally, rising occurrences of cross-border conflict, the rapid development and upgradation of the existing weapons technology, and asymmetric warfare, as well as intercountry border conflicts, are also boosting the growth of the market. Laser-based DEW anti-drone systems are expected to further the adoption of the market, with numerous countries developing or investing in high-power laser-directed energy systems to be used against drones.



The global landscape of the Anti-Drone Market is speculated to stay highly competitive and significantly consolidated, comprising a number of both small start-ups & medium-sized corporations and large companies. During the forecast years, an increase in the need for technological development and greater diversification in product offerings will create enormous potential for new market players.



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Applied Technology Associates (ATA), in June 2020, inked a contract involving the development of a target acquisition and tracking platform for installing it on a Stryker military ground vehicle for the U.S. Army initiative to provide better protection to soldiers working with laser weapon systems.

- Increasing applicability and investment in the research and development of laser-based DEWs have broadened the scope of application and boosted the growth of the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment contributed to a 61.2% market share in the type of weapons systems segment in 2019.

- The Asia Pacific, headed by China, Israel, India, and North & South Korea, is dedicating a considerable budget towards defense and law enforcement grooming. Additionally, the growing incidents of asymmetric warfare, interpersonal stand-offs, and terrorist activities, as well as the preparation for future combats and higher economic development and advancements in the manufacturing sector and science & technology, will also drive market enforcement.

- Leading companies discussed in the market report include The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, The Raytheon Company, L-3 Communications Ltd, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Moog Inc, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.



For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Anti-Drone Market based on type, application, end-user, power, product, range, and region:



- Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Kinetic Systems

o Electronic Systems

o Laser Systems

o Others



- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Defense

o Homeland Security



- End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Commercial

o Airborne

o Land Vehicles

o Marine-based



- Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Up To 100 KW

o More Than 100KW



- Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Detection & Disruption Systems

o Detection Systems



- Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Up To 100 meters

o More Than 100 meters



- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Russia

2. U.K.

3. Germany

4. France

5. BENELUX

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. India

4. South Korea

5. North Korea

6. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. U.A.E.

3. Israel

4. Rest of MEA



