New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The increasing number of terrorist activities globally, coupled with the rising instances of security breaches, will be a crucial factor driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period. However, the high cost of equipment will be a significant factor obstructing the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Size – USD 430 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 29.73%, Market Trends – Increasing measures being taken in the North American region to address security-related issues is primarily responsible for the high share of the market in recent years. Increasing investment being done by market players in the R&D department is another crucial factor for the high growth of the market in the coming years.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Anti-Drone Systems market was valued at USD 430 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.73 % from 2019 to 2026. Increasing demand for the Anti-Drone Systems market is driven by the rising terrorist activities globally, along with the increasing instances of security breaches, which is primarily responsible for the accelerated growth of the market over the forecasted period. Another factor that will affect the positive growth of the market is the proliferating drone industry, which is growing at a rapid pace. However, the high cost of equipment will be a massive hurdle for the growth of the market over the forecasted period. The risk of collateral damage during an Anti-Drone attack will be a major challenge for the growth of the market. Market players need to invest accordingly in the Research and Development of the Anti-Drone systems in order to overcome the hurdles in the market.



The latest report titled "Global Anti-Drone Systems Market Report" offers comprehensive and extensive research on the Anti-Drone Systems market, covering a deeper analysis of the production and application scope. The report on the global Anti-Drone Systems market added by Reports and Data provides extensive insights into the industry trends and market drivers. The report provides an extensive understanding of the market dynamics along with limitations, threats, and the potential growth opportunities in the Anti-Drone Systems market. The report is further equipped with the latest market changes in accordance with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market.



Key Players Operating in the Global Market:



Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Co. (U.S.), Blighter Surveillance Systems (U.K.), Dedrone (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Droneshield Ltd. (U.K.), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corp. (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corp. (U.S.), and SRC, Inc (U.S.).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the industry with a deeper analysis of the profile of key market players. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario with regards to mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. It also provides a detailed overview of the technological and product advancements of the market, such as product launches, brand promotions, and expansion of the product portfolio. The growing need for high diversification of the product is projected to add to the market demand.



The report covers an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer crucial insights into the companies operating in the market. The report offers a competitive edge to the readers and businesses. The report offers crucial insights into the segments to provide a thorough analysis that can help the businesses formulate strategic business decisions and market expansion strategies.



Mode of Operation (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Detection

Radar

Radio-Frequency

Electro-Optical

Infrared

Acoustic

Combined Sensors

Disruption

F. Jamming

GNSS Jamming

Spoofing

Laser

Nets

Projectile

Others

Both



Platform types (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Ground-based

Hand-held

UAV-based



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Military & Defense

Commercial

Public places

High importance infrastructure

Households

Homeland Security



The report provides extensive coverage of investment opportunities, threats, opportunities, market trends, technological advancements, revenue share, market size, growth restraining and driving factors, technological advancements, and regional growth. Based on the regional bifurcation, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The global Anti-Drone Systems market report covers extensive details about the production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, sales, market share and size, and the existence of key players in each region. The report also offers an accurate forecast of major regions of the industry that are predicted to show lucrative growth over the coming years.



Major Regions Analyzed in Report:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content-



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

2.3. Assumptions

2.4. Limitations

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising Drone industry

3.2. Increasing security concerns

Chapter 4. Global Anti-drone Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Anti-drone Systems Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Terrorist activities globally

4.2.2.2. Increasing instances of security breaches

4.2.2.3. High growth in Drone market

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of equipment

4.2.3.2. Lack of R&D

4.2.4. Market Opportunities Analysis

4.2.4.1. High Demand in defense end-use

4.2.4.2. Reduction of risk of collateral damage

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTEL Analysis of Anti-drone Systems market



