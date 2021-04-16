New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- The increasing number of terrorist activities globally, coupled with the rising instances of security breaches, will be a crucial factor driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period. However, the high cost of equipment will be a significant factor obstructing the growth of the market in the coming years.



Market Size – USD 641.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 28.5%, Market Trends – Increasing measures being taken in the North American region to address security-related issues is primarily responsible for the high share of the market in recent years. Increasing investment being done by market players in the R&D department is another crucial factor for the high growth of the market in the coming years.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Anti-Drone Systems market was valued at USD 641.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing demand for the Anti-Drone Systems market is driven by the rising terrorist activities globally, along with the increasing instances of security breaches, which is primarily responsible for the accelerated growth of the market over the forecasted period. Another factor that will affect the positive growth of the market is the proliferating drone industry, which is growing at a rapid pace. However, the high cost of equipment will be a massive hurdle for the growth of the market over the forecasted period. The risk of collateral damage during an Anti-Drone attack will be a major challenge for the growth of the market. Market players need to invest accordingly in the Research and Development of the Anti-Drone systems in order to overcome the hurdles in the market.



The market is segmented by Mode of Operation, Platform types, and End-Use. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American region occupies the largest share of the market due to the necessary measures that are being undertaken in the region to address security-related issues. Presence of prominent market players in the region is another factor responsible for the high share of the region in the global Anti-Drone System market.



Key participants include Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Co. (U.S.), Blighter Surveillance Systems (U.K.), Dedrone (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Droneshield Ltd. (U.K.), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corp. (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corp. (U.S.), and SRC, Inc (U.S.).



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Rising safety concerns related to drone strikes is the main factor propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

- The factor restraining the growth of the market is the high cost of equipment that can deter potential consumers of the equipment.

- Detection & Disruption segments together occupied over 70% share of the industry in 2018. These segments are forecasted to hold a majority of the market through the forecasted period.

- North America dominated the market with a share of over 40% in 2018. Presence of prominent market players like Raytheon Co., Dedrone, and Lockheed Martin Corp., among others is credited for the high share of the market. The region is forecasted to be the largest region until the year 2026.

- Leading players in the market are focused on investing and improving their R&D capabilities in order to offer the latest technologies to gain a competitive advantage.

- According to the study, Lockhead Martin corp. is leading the market, occupying the largest share in the industry due to the company's wide array of offerings.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Anti-Drone Systems market on the basis of Mode of Operation, Platform types, End-Use, and region:



Mode of Operation (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Detection

Radar

Radio-Frequency

Electro-Optical

Infrared

Acoustic

Combined Sensors

Disruption

F. Jamming

GNSS Jamming

Spoofing

Laser

Nets

Projectile

Others

Both



Platform types (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Ground-based

Hand-held

UAV-based



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Military & Defense

Commercial

Public places

High importance infrastructure

Households

Homeland Security



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



