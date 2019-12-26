Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Capacity and Production by Manufacturers and Industry Size by Type Analysis, 2019-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Longer periods of standing creates load on the back and leg muscles, which may lead to pain and discomfort to many employees, particularly who stand on hard surfaces like cement floors. It may further give rise to musculoskeletal injuries. Anti-Fatigue Mats keep people upright and energized all over the day by encouraging subtle movement of leg and calf muscles, thus increasing the flow of blood and oxygen. These mats find application in commercial, institutional, and industrial sectors. Manufacturers are developing these mats with high quality materials and workmanship.



The Anti-Fatigue Mats market has been undergoing a number of product introductions since past few years. One such instance is SmartCells Anti-Fatigue floor mats. The resilient rubber material of the Anti-Fatigue Mat encourages foot and body movements, thus keeping the person energetic and active.



New Product Introduction – a key strategy among the leading manufacturers



Key manufacturers operating in the Anti-Fatigue Mats market are Sky Solutions USA, SATECH, Inc., Sublime Marketing Group, COBA Europe LTD., Wellness Mats, M+A Mattings, Let's Gel, Inc., The 3M Company, and Eagle Mat and Floor Products. Manufacturers are taking up various strategies such as new product introductions, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions with an aim to strengthen their position in the Anti-Fatigue Mats market.



Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8192



Market Segmentation



By Material



? Foam Rubber



? Hard Rubber



? Gel



? Others



By Surface Compatibility



? Wet



? Dry



? Oily



By Length



? Less than 5 Feet



? Feet – 12 Feet



? 13 Feet – 60 Feet



? More than 60 Feet



Foam rubber mats are gaining traction due to their durable nature and widespread usage in harsh working environments. Anti-Fatigue Mats are widely deployed in dry areas such as entrance, pathways, gym & warehouse, industrial work stations, and hotels & hospitals. Moreover, Anti-Fatigue Mats are finding application in wet areas too as they are prone to slip accidents. Large drainage holes of the Anti-Fatigue Mats enable water to flow away from the standing surface below foot contact, thus keeping the employees dry, comfortable, and safe. The length of the Anti-Fatigue Mats may vary as per the requirement and the place where they need to be used.



By Region



North America and Europe are the leading regions in the Anti-Fatigue Mats market owing to growing popularity of sit stand desks in developed countries. High healthcare expenditure is also a key factor driving the demand for Anti-Fatigue Mats in North America. Moreover, implementation of safety standards by the regulatory organizations is having a positive influence on the Anti-Fatigue Mats market growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of high dependency on manpower at manufacturing plants and industries. This scenario is raising the demand for Anti-Fatigue Mats in this region.



For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8192



About QYR Consulting

QYR Consulting established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.