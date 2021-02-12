Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Anti-Fingerprint Coatings are majorly used in the coating on the surface of the wood, metal, glass, and other materials for the prevention of fingerprints. Touch-based technology has led to a massive demand for clean surfaces presenting a perfect and hygienic optical appearance, which is insensitive to fingerprints. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is projected to expand considerably over the next decade.



Scope of the Report:



With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.



Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Drivers



The Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is propelled due to the dominance of the building and construction sector in the anti-fingerprint coatings market globally. The usage of anti-fingerprint coating in sanitary fittings is majorly in demand due to the hygiene issues that include dirt deposition and fingerprint marks. Building and construction sector are the significant end-user industries of the anti-fingerprint coatings because they allow large-scale coating applications, mainly in architectural glasses.



Key participants include AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.



The high adoption rate, rapid technological advancements, and increase in funding are the major factors propelling the increased adoption of the anti-fingerprint coating in architectural glass and sanitary fittings applications.



Important the study on Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



Research Methodology



Data triangulation and market breakdown



Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data



Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights



Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrophobic Coating

Oleophobic Coating



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vacuum Deposition

Sol Gel

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Smartphones

Laptops and Tablets

Television

Wearables

Others

Building & Construction

Architectural Glass

Ceramic Sanitary ware

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others



Regional Analysis



The North American region dominated the market in terms of revenue share and is estimated to register considerable growth during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the massive demand from the medical and automotive coatings industry. Increasing market share in the coatings sector coupled with the growing demand and urbanization in the BRIC countries has propelled the global anti-fingerprint coatings market's growth in the last decade.



We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Highlights:



- Detailed overview of parent market



- Changing market dynamics in the industry



- In-depth market segmentation



- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value



- Recent industry trends and developments



- Competitive landscape



- Strategies of key players and products offered



- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth



- A neutral perspective on market performance



- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry



4.2.2.2. Increasing Demand from End-Use Applications



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent Environment Regulations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continue…!



