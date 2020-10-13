Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Anti-gout drugs are also known as anti-hyperuricemic drugs. Gout is rare in children. People who have had an organ transplant or kidney disease, or men aged between 40 and 50 are more prone to gout. Anti-gout drugs correct the under excretion or overproduction of uric acid. These can effectively control hyperuricemia for a long term that is caused due to formation of uric acid from purines. The choice of uricosuric medicines or xanthine oxidase inhibitors is based on presence of tophi, history of renal calculi, patient's age, renal function, and the level of urinary uric acid excretion. Gout is formed due to medical conditions including urinary tract stones, sweet's syndrome, sarcoidosis, reactive perforating collangenosis, pseudo gout prophylaxis, mania, linear IgA disease, leishmaniasis, hyperuricemia secondary to chemotherapy, high risk percutaneous trans-luminal angioplasty, heart failure, and gouty arthritis. Gout is also formed due to indications such as fibromatosis, familial Mediterranean fever, constipation, chronic cardiothoracic surgery, calcium oxalate calculi with hyper-uricosuria, biliary cirrhosis, Behcet's disease, aphthous stomatitis, amyloidosis, and adjunct to antibiotic therapy.



Gout is the most common form of arthritis, a joint inflammation. It is also known as acute attack. Symptoms of gout start within 12 hours to 24 hours at the affected joint. The symptoms include swelling and severe pain at the affected area of joint. Most often ankles and feet are affected by gout and one joint is affected at a time. The most common sites of gout include the joints in the big toe. The drugs available for treatment can be divided based on type of gout: acute gout, gout prophylaxis, gouty arthritis, pseudo gout, and pseudo gout prophylaxis. Acute gout is also known as gout flare. Acute gout is usually caused at one bone joint; however, there are exceptions that involve more joints. Acute gout causes disabling and painful inflammatory arthritis. Acute gout is caused due to high levels of uric acid that forms crystals and accumulate around the joints that cause inflammation and swelling. Gout prophylaxis is a preventive measure taken to avoid the reoccurring acute attack of gout. Gouty arthritis is an attack that is intensively painful caused due to the deposition of crystals of uric acid that occur in the joint fluid. Pseudo gout is a joint indication that is caused due to attacks of arthritis because of formation of crystals in the joints. The crystals in the pseudo gout are not formed of uric acid as in the case of true gout, but are caused due to salt called calcium pyrophosphate di-hydrate. Pseudo gout prophylaxis is a preventive measure taken to avoid the formation of crystals of calcium pyrophosphate di-hydrate in the joints that cause arthritis attacks.



Increase in prevalence of gout across the world drives the global anti-gout drugs market. According to the Arthritis Foundation, 8.3 million people aged 20 or older, three fourth of these are men, are affected by gout. Rise in kidney diseases and organ transplant surgeries drive demand for anti-gout drugs across the globe. Surge in consumption of alcohol among the population across the world fuels the growth of the market.



The global anti-gout drugs market can be segmented based on disease type, dosage form, distribution channel, and region. In terms of disease type, the market can be categorized into acute gout, gout prophylaxis, gouty arthritis, pseudo gout, and pseudo gout prophylaxis. Based on dosage form, the global anti-gout drugs market can be bifurcated into oral and parental. Oral dosage form can be divided into tablets and capsules. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be classified into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.



Geographically, the global anti-gout drugs market can be classified into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2016, followed by Europe, due to increase in research and development on anti-gout drugs in the regions. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in government initiatives for the health care sector. The anti-gout drugs market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.



Key players in the global anti-gout drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., Casper Pharma, AR Scientific, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



