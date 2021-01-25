New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The Anti-graffiti Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 96.9 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Graffiti is the impairment to property brought about by drawing, spraying, applying paint composing, or another stamping something to an individual's assets without their consent. Anti-graffiti coatings are usually used as a surface protection system that gives protection from graffiti or destruction in the transportation and development companies. The expansion of the anti-graffiti coatings is related to the growing interest for graffiti-safe coatings.



The increase in the street art culture is anticipated to expand investments in coatings and films intended to protect assets from graffiti. Graffiti on public properties have become a matter of great concern. The massive cost of removing these drawings or writings is kindling the demand for these coatings. Leaders working in the paints & coatings industry are anticipated to increase their portfolios in the forthcoming years, thus, contributing to market growth. The development of these coatings as an encouraging solution for undesired graffiti art over the walls of institutional, residential, and commercial buildings has resulted in a radical growth in the sales in developed regions such as North America and Europe.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Anti-Graffiti Coatings market and profiled in the report are:



BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Protective Coatings International Ltd., Hydron Protective Coatings, Sika AG, the Valspar Corporation, and CSL Silicones Inc.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Sacrificial

Permanent anti-graffiti

Semi-permanent

Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Metal

Concrete

Masonry

Wood

Others

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Commercial and institutional infrastructure

Automotive and Transportation

Construction

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Anti-Graffiti Coatings market and its competitive landscape.



