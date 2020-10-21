Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth



The anti-infective drugs market consists of sales of anti-infective drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce anti-infective drugs to treat microbial infections. This industry includes establishments that produce antibiotics to treat bacterial infections, anti-viral drugs to treat viral infections, anti-fungal drugs to treat fungal infections, anti- helminthic drugs to kill internal parasites and antiprotozoal agents.



Companies in this market are active with multiple strategic collaborations and agreements. Top companies in the anti-infective drug market are strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their products and services. For instance, in May 2015, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson has entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration arrangement with Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize one or more of Achillion's lead hepatitis C virus (HCV) assets which include ACH-3102, ACH-3422 and sovaprevir . Also in December 2017, Evotec AG was in a strategic alliance with Forge Therapeutics Inc. to advance its novel Gram-negative antibiotic programme targeting 'LpxC' for the treatment of bacterial infections. Chimerix and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals also entered into a strategic collaboration for antiviral drug candidate CMX157.



The global anti-infective drugs market is expected to grow from $106.5 billion in 2019 to $139.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%. The significant growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the huge demand for anti-viral and antibiotic drugs. Although other anti-infective drugs like antifungals have seen a dip in sales, the enormous demand for antiviral drugs and antibiotic drugs such as Azithromycin, Chloroquine, Acyclovir, and Ribavirin among others have contributed to the overall market growth of anti-infective drugs. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $159.6 billion in 2023.



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



Gilead; Merck & Co; GlaxosmithKline; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Johnson & Johnson



North America was the largest region in the global anti-infective drugs market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global anti-infective drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global anti-infective drugs market.



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Anti-Infective Drugs market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Anti-Infective Drugs in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Anti-Infective Drugs market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Anti-Infective Drugs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Anti-Infective Drugs on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Anti-Infective Drugs Market and assist manufacturers and Anti-Infective Drugs organization to better grasp the development course of Anti-Infective Drugs Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



