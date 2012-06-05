Anti-Infective Peptides Competitor Analysis- Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The present Competitive Intelligence Report about Anti-Infective Peptides used to treat bacterial, viral and fungal infections provides a competitor evaluation in the field of R&D projects with anti-infective peptides as of December 2011. Purchase of the downloadable pdf report includes a 6-month online access to the data of the report and any updates since the publication date. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail and allow online work with the project data to print or export an individual report.



Anti-Viral Peptides



Anti-viral peptides are used to treat infections such as HIV and AIDS, influenza incl. H5N1 strains, hepatitis C virus infections (HCV).



Anti-Bacterial Peptides



Anti-bacterial peptides are used to treat infectious diseases such as complicated skin and skin structure infections (cSSSI), gram+ and gram- infections, prevention of catheter-related infections, otitis media, gingivitis and many more.



Anti-Fungal Peptides



Anti-fungal peptides are used to treat infections such as oesophageal candidiasis, aspergillosis, oral candida infections, vaginal yeast infections and many more



The report includes a compilation of current active projects in research and development of anti-infective peptides. In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of anti-infective peptides. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



Drug Codes,

Target / Mechanism of Action,

Class of Compound,

Company,

Product Category,

Indication,

R&D Stage and

additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report