Anti-Infective Pharmaceuticals Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Anti-infective pharmaceuticals market in India is the largest contributor to domestic pharmaceutical sales, contributing around 18%. Since India has a huge patient pool, the Indian pharmaceuticals market is characterized by a huge demand for anti-infective drugs. It is a highly fragmented market with a large number of foreign and domestic players. The huge increase in the patient population, increasing number of vaccine approvals, increase in health insurances and introduction of newer and better drugs is helping the market to grow. The Indian Government, on its part, has introduced some control programmes, undertaken various Private Partnership Projects (PPP) and has taken initiatives to reduce drug prices. The market is expected to exhibit steady growth over the next few years.



The report begins with the introduction section which offers a brief classification of the anti infectives market. It then moves to the market overview section which provides an insight into the global market and then moves on to the Indian market, highlighting the market size and growth.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry including increasing patient population, increasing vaccine approvals, increase in health insurances and introduction of newer and better drugs. The key challenges include pricing pressure and logistic problems in the vaccine market.



The government initiatives section gives a brief description of the different control programmes undertaken by the Government. It also analyses the efforts to reduce drug prices, changes in the customs duty structure and the various PPP projects undertaken by the Government.



A brief overview of the drug regulations and patents is presented in the next section. It focuses the different stages of clinical trial that a drug must pass through. Drug regulations in India and drugs approved for marketing have been provided. The section also provides a list of important patent approvals for anti infective drugs.



The competition section gives overview of pharmaceutical companies in the country operating in the anti diabetic pharmaceutical and insulin segments. Thereafter, the report highlights the features of the major players operating in the market in detail. It includes elaborate profile of the major players in the market along with their financial analysis. Porters Five Forces Analysis has been incorporated for a brief but effective understanding of the market scenario. It also incorporates the recent developments in the Anti Infective Pharmaceutical industry.



The strategic recommendations section focuses on some effective strategic decisions which can be taken up by companies to increase their market shares. Foray into the production of adult vaccines and improvement in the logistics of the vaccine market will help the companies increase their customer base. Also, efficient marketing strategies, like strategic alliances of foreign companies with local manufacturers, or tie-ups of domestic manufacturers with Government bodies and non-governmental organizations will increase the profitability of the companies.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78719/anti-infective-pharmaceuticals-market-in-india-2012.html