Anti-Infectives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Anti-infective agents are drugs used for the purpose of killing and/or suppressing the infection causing organisms from invading the host organism by means of its replication or releasing variety of toxins in the host. Such infection causing micro-organisms include viruses, bacteria, fungi, viroids and macro parasites. Infections thus caused can be classified depending on the type of organism causing infection and the symptoms and medical signs shown by host.



The global market for anti-infectives is classified by product type as antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial depending on the type of organism they fight. Geographically, North America is the most dominating region in the anti-infectives market and is followed by Europe. The emerging economies of Asia-Pacific regions are also showing growth potential in the global anti-infectives market. India forecasts high potential for growth in demand for anti-infectives due to existence of large patient pool, the government initiatives of undertaking various control programs and private partnership projects and rising cost containment initiatives by drug manufacturers.



Some of the major driving factors for the anti-infectives market include increase in patient population, large number of vaccines gaining approvals and newer drug introductions. The growing resistance of infection causing organisms to the existing drug therapies could pose a major challenge to the anti-infectives market. Furthermore, high price of drugs, dicey reimbursement policies and competition between generic manufacturers may hold back the growth of this market. The anti-infectives market is highly fragmented with a large number of domestic and international players. Developmental focus of anti-infective agents has shifted to antiviral agents due to requirement of longer treatment regimens in large number of patient population with chronic indications as compared to antifungal and antibacterial agents requiring shorter treatments.



Some of the key players contributing to the growth of this market include Abbott Laboratories Limited, Cipla Ltd., Claris Life Sciences Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Panacea Biotech Ltd., Pfizer Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



