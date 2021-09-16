Anti-Jamming Market in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2021 -- The anti-jamming market for GPS is valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are high demand for GPS technology in military applications and ongoing developments to improve the overall GPS infrastructure. Factors such as the growing demand for unmanned airborne vehicles and systems and the development of low-cost GPS anti-jamming solutions are expected to provide growth opportunities to players in the GPS anti-jamming market.



Impact of COVID-19 on anti-jamming market for GPS



The outbreak and the spread of COVID-19 have affected the GPS anti-jamming market. A number of industry experts are of the opinion that this pandemic will subside by the end of the first quarter of FY2021. Considering the inputs from various industry experts from different stages of the GPS anti-jamming value chain (which include OEMs, suppliers, end users, and distributors) as well as after consulting financial releases of different companies in the GPS anti-jamming ecosystem for the first and second quarters of 2020, it has been estimated that the size of the GPS anti-jamming market is expected to witness a decline of 2% from 2019 to 2020.



The GPS anti-jamming market for civilian techniques is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



The GPS anti-jamming market for civilian techniques is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growing use of satellite and GPS technologies in civilian applications and the requirement of anti-jamming solutions to protect devices from jamming are likely to contribute to the high-paced growth of the market for civilian systems during the forecast period



"The GPS anti-jamming market for military end users expected to hold largest sharing during the forecast period"



The GPS anti-jamming market for military end users expected to hold largest sharing during the forecast period. In the military, missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payloads, soldier radios, and other applications use GPS technology to operate; this will boost the demand for GPS anti-jamming technology. The proliferation of GPS technology and the demand for advanced military navigation systems are driving innovation in GPS designs—reducing size and weight while enhancing precision. Also, the high demand for GPS technology and increased jamming issues in airborne and unmanned vehicles are likely to boost the anti-jamming technology market.



"Surveillance and reconnaissance is expected to hold largest share of GPS anti-jamming market during forecast period"



Surveillance and reconnaissance is expected to hold largest share of GPS anti-jamming market from 2020 to 2025. GPS anti-jammers are used for surveillance and reconnaissance in military and civilian applications, respectively. They are used for mapping strategic targets and positions as well as for finding natural resources that are critical for a country's economy.



"Anti-jamming market for GPS in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"



The GPS anti-jamming market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow tremendously, owing to a rise in the number of terror attacks in the region, which has led to countries enhancing their surveillance and antiterrorism capabilities. Countries in Asia Pacific are also involved in the manufacturing of defense aircraft, which, in turn, is expected to increase the scope of GPS anti-jamming for defense and aerospace systems. Additionally, the increase in the defense expenditures of India and China, among other countries, and the expansion of militaries in emerging economies have accelerated the demand for GPS anti-jamming solutions in Asia Pacific.