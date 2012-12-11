Anti Microbial Coating Market - Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2009 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Anti microbial coating is a coating that inhibits or restrains the growth of microorganisms over a surface, causing malfunction or deterioration of the object. Anti microbial products either destroys microbes or restrains their growth. Disinfectants are substances that have various applications over non-living objects.Anti microbials are substances that are usually produced by certain species of microbes which inhibits growth of other microbes. The discovery of such microbes helps in recognizing and treating objects affected by ill effects of deadly microbes. Control and regulation of microbial growth is one of the crucial factors in life in various fields like pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, construction industry, electronics, dairy processing and healthcare.



The anti microbial market can be segmented based on application into anti microbial products for indoor air quality and medical devices. The medical devices are further sub segmented based on their application as antifungal, antiviral, and antibiotic microbial coatings.The mold remediation industry is a growing industry across the globe. Owing to the various microbes growing over the building structures, anti microbial products such as paints are far more effective than the traditional highly toxic paints affecting human health. Also, EPA has banned the application of toxic chemical paints across various geographical regions. Such factors are the major driving forces for the anti microbial coating market across the globe.



Air inhaled within closed buildings must be filtered and must meet the standards as set, so as to maintain a healthy environment for dwelling. Any airflow comprising of pathogens within such closed buildings may deteriorate human health, while working or dwelling in such buildings. The growing concerns over maintenance of a healthy environment is fuelling the anti microbial coatings market.



Growing concerns among medical practitioners regarding viral infection caused to patients due to the microbe infected equipments are directing various medical institutions to utilize such anti microbial coating products.



The inappropriate combination of various chemicals along with the anti microbial coatings products has led to some hazardous results acting as the major inhibitor to the market. The incomplete knowledge among the end users and belief of presence of harmful constituents in the anti microbial coating products are other major restraints to this market.The impending regulations by EPA and various organizations like FAO are opening up new horizons for the anti microbial coating market across the globe. The growing concerns in various regions owing to safeguarding of human health would further help the market to excel effectively.



Some of the niche major players in this market are, Microban International, Ltd., Cupron, Inc., Specialty Coatings Company, Inc., AK Coatings, Inc., HaloSource Inc., Dow Microbial Control, AcryMed, Inc., Alistagen Corporation, AEGIS Environments, Sciessent LLC, BBJ Environmental Technologies, Inc., EnviroCare Corporation, Fosters Products Corporation, Fiberlock Technologies, Inc., Sports Coatings, Lonza Group Ltd., , Semprus Biosciences Corporation, Troy Corporation, and Sureshield Coatings Company.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



