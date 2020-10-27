New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Keep yourself up-to-date with the latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with the available business opportunities in the Anti-Money Laundering Market. The research report presents an extensive assessment of the Anti-Money Laundering Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies. The research report provides an analysis and information according to the categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product, and competitive landscapes. The major market players are evaluated on several parameters, such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of the market from 2020 to 2027.



Major Players in the Anti-Money Laundering Market Include:



FICO, ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems, Oracle, Experian, Nice, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Fiserv, FIS, Transunion, Napier, Caseware, Nelito Systems, Finacus Solutions, and Workfusion.



This research report is categorized differently, considering the various aspects of the market. It also studies and evaluates the current situation and forecasts the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of the market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Anti-Money Laundering Market research report include Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.



Geographically, the Global Anti-Money Laundering Market is segmented broadly into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions, but it holds the potential to flourish and grow steadily in the coming years.



The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, the U.K., and the US, India, China, and some more countries of Asia Pacific region.



The Global Anti-Money Laundering Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Solution

Services

Consulting Services

Risk Assessment

System Integration and deployment

Technical Support

Managed



Technology Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Know Your Customer (KYC) Systems

Transaction Monitoring

Case Management

Compliance Management

Auditing and Reporting



Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

On-Premises

Cloud



Organization Size (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises



The Global Anti-Money Laundering Market report studies the investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrates the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs, and large corporations. The report also contains data for the major players of the market based on the current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications, and up-to-date contact information.



Highlights of the report:



A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in the market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second and third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

evaluation of the recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of the key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to the companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Table of Content



Global Anti-Money Laundering Market Research Report



Chapter 1 Global Anti-Money Laundering Market Overview



Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on the Industry



Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by the manufacturers



Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region



Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions



Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price, Trend by Type



Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application



Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis



Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Chapter 10 Analysis of Marketing Strategy and Distributors/Traders



Chapter 11 Analysis of the Market Effect Factors



Chapter 12 Global Anti-Money Laundering Market Forecast



Key questions answered



Who are the key players, and what are their key business plans in the Anti-Money Laundering Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis in the Anti-Money Laundering Market?

What are the different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Anti-Money Laundering Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Data Sources & Methodology



The sources from where we obtain our data involve opinions of industry experts from the Global Anti-Money Laundering Market, including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All these sources were consulted to gather and authenticate subjective & quantitative data and determine the future predictions for this market.



In the elaborated primary research method undertaken for this report, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were utilized to attain qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources, we looked at the company's annual reports, press releases, websites, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, webinars, journals, regulators, national customs, and industry associations.



