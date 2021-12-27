Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Anti-money Laundering Monitoring System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Anti-money Laundering Monitoring System Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Anti-money Laundering Monitoring System. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Accuity Inc. (United States), ACI Worldwide, Inc. (United States), Fidelity National Information Services (United States), AML Partners (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Kount (United States), Experian PLC (Ireland), Feedzai (United States), FICO (United States) and Fiserv, Inc. (United States).



Definition:

AML stands for anti-money laundering software, which allows banks and other financial organizations to analyses customer data and recognize suspected transactions. Transaction monitoring, customer identification authentication, and compliance management are all part of the process. Organizations can improve their security and operational efficiency by using systems that use AML software to filter information and deliver real-time alerts. They often go target financial manipulations, the irregular exchange of goods, fraud using public funding, and tax fraud. It finds use in a number of areas, such banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology, and retail.



Growth Drivers

- Growing Online Transactions



Roadblocks

- Limited Integration To Other Platforms/Devices

- Lack Of Skilled Professionals



Opportunities

- Increasing Acceptance Of Cloud Base Services In Financial And Banking Sector



Challenges

- High Cost Associated To Anti-Money Laundering Monitoring System

- Threat Of Cyberattack And Security Concern



The Global Anti-money Laundering Monitoring System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Transaction Monitoring Systems, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Systems, Customer Identity Management Systems, Compliance Management Software), Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



