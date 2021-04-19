Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global anti-money laundering (AML) software market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth is being driven by an increase in suspicious transactions and stringent regulatory compliance requirements for financial institutions. Advancements in financial services and technologies enable quick and effortless transaction of money across the globe. This exposes financial institutions to money laundering risk, thus creating an urgent need for anti-money laundering software.



The Anti-Money Laundering Software market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services. In addition, the subject matter experts evaluating the industry provide an all-inclusive category-specific industry outlook. A comprehensive collection of data on major companies occupying a strong foothold in the industry adds immense value to the overall research. The assessment of the wining strategies followed by these companies can help business owners not only strategize but also execute business operations by referring the statistics about competitor analysis. Careful assessment of the industry analysis across different regions along with vital information on the market size, share and growth rate makes this report a wonderful resource for business evangelists.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/620



The researchers find out why sales of Anti-Money Laundering Software are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Anti-Money Laundering Software industry.



North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the presence of large number of banks and adoption of advanced software by these organizations. Surge in digitalization of banks and usage of artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing by these institutions is further driving the growth of the market.



Key players in the market include BAE Systems, Oracle, Fiserv Inc., SAS Institute Inc., ACI Worldwide, Actimize, LexisNexis, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/620



Important Points Mentioned in the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/620



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Name Screening

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR)

Compliance



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Defense & Government

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Others



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Anti-Money Laundering Software market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Anti-Money Laundering Software market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Anti-Money Laundering Software market growth worldwide?



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-money-laundering-software-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Definition

1.2. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Research Scope

1.3. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Methodology

1.4. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…