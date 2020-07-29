Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture Inc. (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), Opentext (Canada), Experian (Ireland), Oracle Corp. (United States), FICO TONBELLER (Germany), Ascent Technology Consulting (Singapore), EastNets (Dubai), Trulioo (Canada), Verafin (United States), Fenergo (United States)



Brief Overview on Anti-money Laundering Software

Anti-money laundering (AML) software provides a solution, which allows banks as well as other financial institutions to monitor customer behavior for suspected illegal financial actions through automated procedures. Also, it is a set of processes, laws, and regulations intended to stop the practice of creating salary through criminal actions. There is various type of anti-money laundering software such as transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems, and compliance management software. Rising the use of artificial intelligence and cloud computing will help to boost the global anti-money laundering software market.



Recent Development in Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market:

On 28th March 2018, Accenture has launched a cloud-based data analytics utility. This launch will help the United States Banks to increase and manage their risk-management and other activities more efficiently and cost-effectively than they could do on their own.



The Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Transaction Monitoring Software, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software, Customer Identity Management Software, Compliance Management Software), Solutions (Transactional Monitoring, KYC (Know Your Customer), Fraud, Risk & Compliance Management, Watch-list Screening, Data Warehouse Management, Analytics and Visualization, Alert Management and Reporting, Case Management, Other solutions), Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), End User (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Private Banking, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, Multiple Banking Services, Legal Service Providers, Other)



Market Drivers

- Increased AML Regulatory Requirements

- The Escalation in Money Laundering Cases

- Development in IT Expenditure



Market Trend

- High demand of Customer Identity Management Software

- Growth in Government Initiatives toward Money Laundering



Market Restraints:

- Lack of AML Professionals



Market Opportunities:

- Emerging Artificial Intelligence Technology in AML Solutions

- Fueling Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Anti-money Laundering Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Anti-money Laundering Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Anti-money Laundering Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.



