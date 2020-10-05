Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The report provides information and the advancing Anti-money Laundering Solution business series information in the sector to the exchange. The Anti-money Laundering Solution report provides a notion connected to the progress of this market movement of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Anti-money Laundering Solution market relies upon aims, which are coordinated into Anti-money Laundering Solution analysis, which is incorporated into the reports.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market: Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker's Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consulting, Targets, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies, Safe Banking Systems.



The post-COVID 19 global Anti-money laundering market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period



(Exclusive Offer: Up to 30% discount on this report)



Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Anti-money Laundering Solution Market 2020:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07242162191/global-anti-money-laundering-solution-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/inquiry?mode=24R



The Anti-money Laundering Solution market can be divided based on product types and It's sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.



This report segments the global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market on the basis of Types are:



Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Others



On The basis Of Application, the Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market is Segmented into:



Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution



Ask for Discount:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07242162191/global-anti-money-laundering-solution-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/discount?mode=24R



Regions Are covered By Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Report 2020 To 2026.



North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).



Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Anti-money Laundering Solution Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Anti-money Laundering Solution Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:



1-Free country-level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.



2- Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.



3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.