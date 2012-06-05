Anti-Obesity Biologics Competitor Analysis - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The present Competitive Intelligence Report about Anti-Obesity Peptides and Biologics used to treat obesity and metabolic syndrome provides a competitor evaluation in the field of R&D projects with anti-obesity peptides and biologics as of February 2012. Purchase of the downloadable pdf report includes a 6-month online access to the data of the report and any updates since the publication date. The database also contains information about discontinued projects. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail and allow online work with the project data to print or export an individual report.



The report includes a compilation of current active projects in research and development of anti-obesity peptides and biologics such as proteins, antibodies, vaccines, cells, and RNA. In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of anti-obesity peptides and biologics. Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:



Drug Codes,

Target / Mechanism of Action,

Class of Compound,

Company,

Product Category,

Indication,

R&D Stage and

additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



About Competitor Analysis Series

The Competitor Analysis Series delivers NO-FRILLS, but concise information about the pipeline of R&D projects for targets, diseases, technologies and companies at low prices. The information is provided in a tabular format and fully referenced.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/79157/anti-obesity-biologics-competitor-analysis.html