Anti Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- An anti-peptic ulcer drug is a class of drugs used for the treatment of most common ulcers in stomach and upper part of small intestine. These drugs act by decreasing the levels of gastric acidity or by enhancing the protection for mucosa. Major causes of peptic ulcer are Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection or due to long-term use of drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).



Browse Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anti-peptic-ulcer-drugs.html



Anti-peptic ulcer drugs market is classified based on:



Drug class

Proton pump inhibitor

H2 receptor antagonist

Gastric mucosal protective drugs

Antacid

Antibiotics

Others



At present, North America dominates the global anti-peptic ulcer drugs market and is followed by Europe. Anti-peptic ulcer drugs market growth in these regions is attributed to high incidence of people suffering from peptic ulcers and large number of patents expected to expire and thereby allowing entry of generics. Developing nations of Latin America such as Brazil, Argentina and Chile as well as Middle East Asian countries are expected to show rapid growth in demand for anti-peptic ulcer drugs due to poor sanitization and hygienic practices causing H. pylori infections in these regions. Higher incidence of peptic acid ulcers is boosting the production and marketing of anti-peptic ulcer drugs in Asia-Pacific regions such as India, China, and Australia.



Some of the key factors driving the market for anti-peptic ulcer drugs are increase in patient pool with H. pylori infection, stressed lifestyles, advances in peptic ulcer therapies and patent exclusivity expiration leading to decline in revenues and the resultant high generic competition.



Some of the key players contributing in anti-peptic ulcer market are AstraZeneca PLC, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., HeliCure AB, Ore Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



Latest Upcoming Market Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-market-reports-1.html



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



About Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact US



State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Transparency Market Research Blog @ :

http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/