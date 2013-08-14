Anti-Pesto Bug Killers Delivers the Best Subterranean Termite Treatment

Largo, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Certified with A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for pest control in Tampa Bay and carrying the Quality Pro and Green Pro Certifications, Anti-Pesto pest Control Company is now known for its Subterranean Termite Treatment. Subterranean Termite Treatment options offered by Anti-Pesto include liquid conventional treatments as well as Anti-Pesto’s Border Alert Termite Monitor System. These solutions specifically address the challenge posed by subterranean termites’ tunneling underground, which makes tent fumigation not an effective termite control option.



While addressing the media, one of the representatives at Anti-Pesto Bug Killers stated, “Since 1988, Anti Pesto Bug Killers has been providing expert termite treatment, control and inspection to businesses and residences throughout the greater Tampa Bay area. Our termite treatment process begins with a thorough inspection of your property by one of our trained termite treatment inspectors who will examine the premises for signs of subterranean and/or Drywood Termites.”



The company is also known for their quality Bed Bug treatment. Anti-Pesto uses a highly effective Bed Bugs Treatment process using heat instead of conventional treatment options. The heat process is highly-effective and convenient in comparison to the conventional chemical treatment, as it doesn’t require any follow-up treatment. It also doesn't require the use of harmful chemicals and reduces inconvenience because the area doesn’t need toremainin vacant for the three days



About Anti Pesto Bug Killers

Since 1988, Anti Pesto Bug Killers, Inc. has been providing quality pest control services to the Tampa, FL area. As a pest control company, The company is known for establishing customer trust and satisfaction through their professional, ethical and environmentally responsible approach to pest extermination and control. They are a recognized pest control company in the pest management industry, and take an active role in the development of consumer-oriented laws, regulations and industry standards in pest control services.



To know more, please visit: http://www.antipesto.com



Contact Detail:

Anti-Pesto Bugkillers

13596 66th Street North.

Largo, FL 33771-4990