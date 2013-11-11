Anti Pesto Bug Killers, Inc. Offers Efficient Commercial Pest Control at Wesley Chapel

Largo, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Anti Pesto Bug Killers, Inc (APBK), a renowned pest control company in Wesley Chapel, offers its customers efficient and cost-effective pest control at Wesley Chapel. The company provides a complete pest control approach towards removal of pests and rodents from commercial places.



A representative from the TAP pest control provider said, “Anti Pesto leads the way in commercial pest control, using Integrated Pest Management or IPM, with recommendations for eradication, control and prevention based on the unique needs of your business and the environment in which it operates.”



“From manufacturing facilities to hotels, food service providers to the healthcare industry, Anti Pesto’s commercial pest control service will not only eradicate current pest problems but also protect your operation from future attacks”, he further added.



The pest control company focuses on three key techniques, i.e. inspection, identification and treatment., Anti Pesto’s Service Specialists, using the IPM method, identifies the most efficient treatment for commercial pest control, and develops a customized IPM program specifically for customers’ requirements and according to the growth of pests in the premises.



Customers may visit the website of the company to know more about the procedure and techniques used by the company for pest removal and may also leave their details with the company and they will be contacted soon. Any customer facing pest control problems in their residential or commercial properties can simply contact Anti Pesto Bug Killers, Inc. and be ensured to receive the most effective and expert solutions. Customers' satisfaction is their commitment.



About Anti Pesto Bug Killers

Since 1988, Anti Pesto Bug Killers, Inc. has been providing quality pest control services to the Tampa, FL area. As a pest control company, they are committed to establish customer trust and satisfaction through their professional, ethical and environmentally responsible approach to pest extermination and control. They are a recognized pest control company in the pest management industry, and take an active role in the development of consumer-oriented laws, regulations and industry standards in pest control services.



For more information, please visit http://www.antipesto.com or call 1-800-720-5455

Address: Anti-Pesto Bug Killers, 13596 66th Street North, Largo, FL 33771-4990