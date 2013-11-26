Anti-Pesto Bug Killers Offers Eco-Friendly Pest Control in Clearwater

Largo, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Anti-Pesto Bug Killers, Inc., Florida’s most renowned pest control company, is now offering the most effective and eco-friendly pest control services in Clearwater. In the past, the company in the past has shown its commitment to the environment by eliminating toxic products from it’s integrated pest control service offering.



Anti-Pesto currently offers pest control in Clearwater for both residential and commercial properties, using Integrated Pest Management methods. A spokesperson further elaborates, “Our techniques are based on the unique needs of your business and the environment in which it operates”.



“These techniques”, he adds, “have been used successfully ina wide range of industries from manufacturing facilities, hotels and food service providers to healthcare providers. Our goal is to not only eradicate current pest problems but also protect your operation from future infestations.”



Anti Pesto shows it’s commitment to superior pest control by hiring, retaining and training the right people for the job. Only technicians that are fully qualified, and have experience with Anti Pesto’s pest management techniques get sent.



The company’s president himself is a certified in every existing pest management technique, and is an active member of the National Pest Management Association and Florida Association.



By combining superior quality standards, regular customer service performance evaluations and the best pest control team in the central Florida market, Anti Pesto meets and exceeds expectations.



About Anti-Pesto Bug Killers

Since 1988, Anti-Pesto Bug Killers, Inc. has been providing quality pest control services to the Tampa, FL area. As a pest control company, they are committed to establish customer trust and satisfaction through their professional, ethical and environmentally responsible approach to pest extermination and control. They are a recognized pest control company in the pest management industry, and take an active role in the development of consumer-oriented laws, regulations and industry standards in pest control services.



For more information, please visit http://www.antipesto.com/pest-control-tampa



Contact Details

Address: Anti-Pesto Bugkillers, 13596 66th Street North, Largo, FL 33771-4990 | Phone: 1-1800-720-5455