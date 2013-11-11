Anti-Pesto Now Offers Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Techniques for Its Pest Eradication and Control

Largo, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Now get guaranteed residential and commercial pest control from the industry leader, Anti Pesto Bug Killers, with its Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques. These techniques are sure to achieve the maximum in pest eradication and control with a minimum negative impact on people and the environment.



Anti Pesto Bug Killers, Inc., a recognized leader in the pest management industry gives assured and reliable, residential as well as commercial, pest control. The company is well-known for its professional, ethical and environmentally responsible approach to pest control at Saint Petersburg and nearby areas. The company is known to provide termite treatment, bed bug treatment and TAP insulation to commercial and residential customers.



One of the pest management representatives at Anti Pesto Bug Killers, Inc., stated, “At Anti Pesto, we proudly offer quality treatments for commercial as well as residential pest control, thus offering clients the peace of mind that they can count on Anti Pesto to protect their reputation as well as their livelihood. Our residential pest control service will eliminate any unwanted pests, including rodents, termites and bed bugs, while our eco-friendly techniques and chemicals ensure everyone’s safety, including the pets in your home.”



The company’s pest control at Largo follows the most stringent and therefore, useful process that begins with a thorough inspection analysis, with which they determine the extent of the pest control needed and hence suggest the appropriate level and type of treatment. To prevent pests from attacking in the future, they use a protective barrier on the outside of the home.



About Anti Pesto Bug Killers, Inc.

Since 1988, Anti Pesto Bug Killers, Inc. has been providing quality pest control services to the Tampa, FL area. As a pest control company, Anti Pesto Bug Killers is known for establishing customer trust and satisfaction through their professional, ethical and environmentally responsible approach to pest extermination and control. They are a recognized pest control company in the pest management industry, and take an active role in the development of consumer-oriented laws, regulations and industry standards in pest control services.



To know more, please visit: http://www.antipesto.com/.



Contact:

13596 66th Street N. Largo,

FL 33771-4990